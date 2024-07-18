While the search and trial preparations continue, Reeves said Bao’s family were bearing up remarkably well despite the circumstances.
Bao’s partner, Paul Gooch, said in a statement his heart was heavy as he reflected on her vibrant and radiant spirit.
“It has been incredibly challenging for our entire family to cope with the devastating loss of Yanfei; it has changed all our lives irreparably.”
However, Gooch said Bao’s daughter has displayed incredible resilience and was surrounded by people who loved her.
“It’s truly inspiring to witness her ability to still find reasons to smile and be her authentic self in the midst of such adversity – a testament to her remarkable strength and bravery. Her mother would undoubtedly be deeply proud of her.”
Bao’s family in China have also expressed their grief a year on.