Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Yanfei Bao: One year anniversary, police determined to find missing real estate agent’s body, family express grief

Newstalk ZB
By Emily Ansell
4 mins to read
The man accused of murdering missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been named as 52-year-old Tingjun Cao. Video / NZ Herald

It’s been a year since the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

The 44-year-old was last seen alive arriving at a property for sale in Hornby’s Trevor St, where she was set to show a potential buyer through the house.

She was reported missing later that day, after failing to pick up her 9-year-old daughter from school.

A week later, the search had been upgraded to a homicide investigation, and on August 15, it was announced 53-year-old Tingjun Cao had a murder charge to add to his kidnapping charge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, her body still hasn’t been found.

It’s a fact the remaining investigation team still find challenging.

Operation Helo had started with about 30 detectives, plus a dive squad and other specialists.

Tingjun Cao. Photo / George Heard
Tingjun Cao. Photo / George Heard

By December many returned to their original work, leaving eight people in the core investigation group.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves – who is leading the investigation – said while they may not have the same volume of people as they did last July, the team are still working on the case every day.

Reeves said it was a poignant anniversary, adding it was hard for them knowing that the biggest unanswered question is where Bao is.

“This is very much in the fore of our minds, every day, and I guess that part of the investigation feels undone for us.”

But Reeves said this provided them with the motivation to carry on and to find Bao.

She said the trial – set for late October – would proceed whether her body was found or not.

It’s not the first time a high-profile Christchurch murder trial has gone ahead without a body.

Earlier this year David Benbow was jailed for life for murdering childhood friend Michael McGrath.

Coincidentally, police scoured the same stretch of the Halswell River near Greenpark during the search for both Bao and McGrath.

David Benbow was jailed for life for murdering a childhood friend. Photo / Alden Williams
David Benbow was jailed for life for murdering a childhood friend. Photo / Alden Williams

Reeves said the Greenpark area remained a key focus of investigations.

Recent searches had them return, specifically to MacArtneys Rd, Davidsons Rd and Hudsons Rd.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

While the search and trial preparations continue, Reeves said Bao’s family were bearing up remarkably well despite the circumstances.

Bao’s partner, Paul Gooch, said in a statement his heart was heavy as he reflected on her vibrant and radiant spirit.

“It has been incredibly challenging for our entire family to cope with the devastating loss of Yanfei; it has changed all our lives irreparably.”

However, Gooch said Bao’s daughter has displayed incredible resilience and was surrounded by people who loved her.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness her ability to still find reasons to smile and be her authentic self in the midst of such adversity – a testament to her remarkable strength and bravery. Her mother would undoubtedly be deeply proud of her.”

Yanfei Bao.
Yanfei Bao.

Bao’s family in China have also expressed their grief a year on.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In a statement, they said it was still difficult to accept the fact she hadn’t been found, and they had felt immense grief and helplessness being so far away.

They thanked police for their hard work and dedication.

Mayor Phil Mauger said it was a sad time, and these situations always impacted the community.

He confirmed the New Zealand-based family recently planted a ginkgo tree in Avonhead’s Crosbie Park in her memory.

Bao’s accused murderer is due to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on August 23, before standing trial from October 24.

Items - part of a public appeal last year including clothing, handbag contents and a shovel – still haven’t been found.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police are still appealing for information, and ask the public to contact them via 105 using the reference file number 230720/5911.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand