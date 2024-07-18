However, her body still hasn’t been found.

It’s a fact the remaining investigation team still find challenging.

Operation Helo had started with about 30 detectives, plus a dive squad and other specialists.

Tingjun Cao. Photo / George Heard

By December many returned to their original work, leaving eight people in the core investigation group.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves – who is leading the investigation – said while they may not have the same volume of people as they did last July, the team are still working on the case every day.

Reeves said it was a poignant anniversary, adding it was hard for them knowing that the biggest unanswered question is where Bao is.

“This is very much in the fore of our minds, every day, and I guess that part of the investigation feels undone for us.”

But Reeves said this provided them with the motivation to carry on and to find Bao.

She said the trial – set for late October – would proceed whether her body was found or not.

It’s not the first time a high-profile Christchurch murder trial has gone ahead without a body.

Earlier this year David Benbow was jailed for life for murdering childhood friend Michael McGrath.

Coincidentally, police scoured the same stretch of the Halswell River near Greenpark during the search for both Bao and McGrath.

David Benbow was jailed for life for murdering a childhood friend. Photo / Alden Williams

Reeves said the Greenpark area remained a key focus of investigations.

Recent searches had them return, specifically to MacArtneys Rd, Davidsons Rd and Hudsons Rd.

While the search and trial preparations continue, Reeves said Bao’s family were bearing up remarkably well despite the circumstances.

Bao’s partner, Paul Gooch, said in a statement his heart was heavy as he reflected on her vibrant and radiant spirit.

“It has been incredibly challenging for our entire family to cope with the devastating loss of Yanfei; it has changed all our lives irreparably.”

However, Gooch said Bao’s daughter has displayed incredible resilience and was surrounded by people who loved her.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness her ability to still find reasons to smile and be her authentic self in the midst of such adversity – a testament to her remarkable strength and bravery. Her mother would undoubtedly be deeply proud of her.”

Yanfei Bao.

Bao’s family in China have also expressed their grief a year on.

In a statement, they said it was still difficult to accept the fact she hadn’t been found, and they had felt immense grief and helplessness being so far away.

They thanked police for their hard work and dedication.

Mayor Phil Mauger said it was a sad time, and these situations always impacted the community.

He confirmed the New Zealand-based family recently planted a ginkgo tree in Avonhead’s Crosbie Park in her memory.

Bao’s accused murderer is due to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on August 23, before standing trial from October 24.

Items - part of a public appeal last year including clothing, handbag contents and a shovel – still haven’t been found.

Police are still appealing for information, and ask the public to contact them via 105 using the reference file number 230720/5911.