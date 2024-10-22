Tingjun Cao denies murdering Yanfei Bao and is standing trial at the High Court in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

This afternoon, laboratory technician Gooch, who brought a small blue cuddly toy into the witness box with him, spoke about how July 19 last year unfolded.

Gooch, who was in a relationship with Yanfei for five years, kissed her forehead as she was still sleeping before he left for work on his motorbike, about 7.45am.

They didn’t communicate during the day, with Gooch saying they were both busy professional people.

After work, about 4.30pm, Gooch texted Bao to say he was heading to a central city gym: ‘Hi honey, I’m just heading to Les Mills now. I will catch up with you when I get home later’.

Bao had the car and would normally pick up her 9-year-old daughter from an after-school programme about 5.30pm.

But after gym, and looking at his phone for the first time as he stopped for Chinese takeaways, he found several missed calls from the after-school programme staff to say Bao not not picked up the child.

When he got home, he found a neighbour in his driveway.

“I obviously knew something was going on,” Gooch told the court.

Yanfei Bao. Photo / Supplied

The neighbour said after-school programme people had visited the house and found nobody home. The girl had been taken to Christchurch central police station and the neighbour offered to drive Gooch there.

At the police station, Gooch made sure the girl was okay and spoke to a police officer and said he had grave concerns for Bao, saying her disappearance was “completely out of character”.

He told the jury that Bao had “never ... never disappeared the whole time I knew her, ever”.

As they drove home, he tried ringing her phones several times again and although they rang out, they were not answered. He said he was continually getting more and more concerned.

He also phoned friends but they hadn’t heard from her either.

By about 10.30pm, he decided not to wait until the morning to officially report her missing as he knew there was “something seriously wrong”.

The Trevor St house was later forensically examined. The Crown says blood found at the back entry and in the front bedroom matched Bao’s DNA, while blood discovered in the boot and rear footwell of Cao’s car also matched Bao, the Crown told the jury.

CCTV from various cameras, along with phone polling and geolocation data, also traced the murder accused’s movements across the city after the attack, the Crown alleges.

Forensic pathologist Dr Leslie Anderson conducted an autopsy on Bao’s body, which was in an “advanced state of decomposition” by the time she was found.

Anderson concluded she had died in a violent attack, with two distinct stab wounds around her abdomen.

The trial, before Justice Lisa Preston, continues.

Kurt Bayer is NZ Herald South Island Head of News based in Christchurch. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2011.