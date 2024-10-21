Tingjun Cao is standing trial at the High Court in Christchurch, charged with killing Yanfei Bao (background). Pool photo / Iain McGregor / Composite Image
Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao was lured to a house she was selling by a Chinese national who claimed he had a buyer, stabbed multiple times, put in the boot of a car, and dumped in a shallow grave in a rural area, a court heard today.
Her alleged killer then tried to flee the country.
Cao was later charged with murder, although it took police more than a year to find Bao’s remains, in an area of private farmland in the Greenpark area south of Christchurch.
Prosecutor Cameron Stuart outlined the Crown’s case against Cao this afternoon.
The Crown case against Cao
Stuart said while the Crown does not have to prove a motive, a graphic photograph allegedly of Bao bloodied and naked from the waist down, which was said to have been found on Cao’s phone, may suggest there was a “sexual element” behind Cao’s actions, which he denies.
Cao moved to New Zealand from China in March last year, the court heard, leaving behind a wife and two sons.
When he arrived in Christchurch, he lived with his brother-and-law and later helped them buy a new house with a $10,000 cash deposit. Bao was the agent for Harcourts, which she had joined earlier last year.
She stayed in touch with Cao — who couldn’t read, write, or speak English — through a Chinese messaging app.
He had struggled for work and she was helping him find a new job after an initial opportunity did not work out.
On the morning of July 19 last year, he sent her a message asking if she had any houses on the market as a friend in China wanted to buy a property, the Crown alleges.
She replied she had several for sale around the city and asked what the buyer’s needs were, the court heard.
Cao allegedly replied his friend wanted a three-bedroom house up to $650,000 in a good location.
The Trevor St house was later forensically examined. The Crown says found blood found at the back entry and in the front bedroom matched with Bao’s DNA, while blood discovered in the boot and rear footwell of Cao’s car also matched Bao, the Crown told the jury.
CCTV from various cameras, along with phone polling and geolocation data, also traced the murder accused’s movements across the city after the attack, the Crown alleges.
For months, police could not access Bao’s phone which was protected by a PIN number that they did not know.
But dogged work by a police officer prompted them to try a number which worked.
The “breakthrough” meant they could access health data which greatly narrowed the search at a farm – and even showed the steps taken at the location, and would later take officers to a windbreak of trees where her body would eventually be found.
Forensic pathologist Dr Leslie Anderson conducted an autopsy on Bao’s body which was in an “advanced state of decomposition” by the time she was found.