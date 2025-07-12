Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Using immigration as a primary tool to drive economic growth is risky business – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Tens of thousands of Kiwis left for Australia in the past year. Photo / 123rf

Tens of thousands of Kiwis left for Australia in the past year. Photo / 123rf

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Stats NZ reported a record 124,500 annual migrant departures to May, up 14% from the previous year.
  • Migrant arrivals fell 26% to 139,400, resulting in a net migration gain of some 14,900.
  • The number of New Zealanders leaving for Australia is the highest in more than a decade.

New Zealand’s weak economy was reflected again in a series of numbers this week.

We saw Stats NZ announce that annual migrant departures for the year to May were 124,500.

It is provisionally the highest on record – and up 14% compared on the year prior.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Many of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand