Two mother-baby HIV cases diagnosed in New Zealand – the first in nearly 20 years

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

HIV screening typically takes place in the first trimester, but some patients can still miss out.

Two New Zealand babies have been diagnosed with HIV passed on from their mothers for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Perinatal HIV cases were effectively eliminated in New Zealand in 2007 after routine screening was added to antenatal check-ups the previous year.

As a result, prevention methods in

