Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Babies died of congenital syphilis after ‘missed opportunities’ - ESR report

Nicholas Jones
By
4 mins to read
Over the period spanning 2018-2022, there have been six stillbirths and two perinatal deaths linked to congenital syphilis. Photo / 123rf

Over the period spanning 2018-2022, there have been six stillbirths and two perinatal deaths linked to congenital syphilis. Photo / 123rf

Syphilis passed on in pregnancy has been linked to the deaths of eight babies in the past five years.

Most of the women who lost babies are Māori. The stillbirths and perinatal deaths are entirely

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand