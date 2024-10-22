Cao, who came to New Zealand months before the alleged killing, met Bao when she helped him purchase a house for his brother-in-law when he arrived in New Zealand.
Cao struggled with English, so they stayed in touch after that, with Bao helping him find a job.
The Crown claims Cao had arranged to meet Bao at a house in Trevor St, Hornby that she was selling, claiming that he had a Chinese buyer after a $650,000 three-bedroom house.
But when she arrived, the Crown alleges that he attacked, stabbing her multiple times, dragging her body out of the house and into a car before dumping her in a shallow grave on a farm outside town.
He was then caught at Christchurch International Airport trying to flee for Shanghai, the Crown told the court, while it took police 12 months to find Bao’s remains.
Yesterday, Bao’s partner, laboratory technician Paul Gooch, told the court how July 19 last year unfolded. In a relationship with Bao for five years, the last he saw her was when he kissed her forehead before leaving for work about 7.45am.
She never returned home that night. He described the horror of realising she was gone.
The Trevor St house was later forensically examined. The Crown says blood found at the back entry and in the front bedroom matched Bao’s DNA, while blood discovered in the boot and rear footwell of Cao’s car also matched Bao.
CCTV from various cameras, along with phone polling and geolocation data, traced the murder accused’s movements across the city after the attack, the Crown alleges.
Forensic pathologist Dr Leslie Anderson conducted an autopsy on Bao’s body which was in an “advanced state of decomposition” by the time she was found.