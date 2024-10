Calls for National to honor its pre-election commitment, NZ's largest iwi and medical cannabis producer partnership and a road in Hokitika renamed in honor of Mayor Bruce Smith.

By RNZ

A person has been rescued by firefighters in an Auckland suburb after becoming trapped under a collapsed wall.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said firefighters were called to an address in Meadowbank just before 3pm on Friday to help with a rescue.

Shift manager Ryan Geen said the accident happened on a worksite and fireighters rescued one person from a trench.

One person was seriously injured while a second received moderate injuries.