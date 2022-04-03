Kiwi opera singer Simon O'Neill lands Grammy award

Kiwi opera singer Simon O'Neill landed two Grammy nominations for this year. Photo / NZME

World-renowned opera singer Simon O'Neill has won a Grammy award.

O'Neill landed the Grammy for Best Choral Performance for a rendition of Mahler's Symphony No. 8 conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

The tenor singer hails from Ashburton, and recently returned to New Zealand. He is currently staying in an MIQ facility, where he learned of the nominations on Wednesday morning.

O'Neill was nominated for best choral performance and best-engineered album, classical - but missed out on a second award on the night.

The solo tenor said in a statement late last year he was excited by the nominations and hoped to take his 10-year-old daughter to Los Angeles for the ceremony in the new year.

He said in a media statement: "My 10-year-old daughter Violet is so excited that she might accompany me to LA to sit beside Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber or Ariana Grande at the award night! …dreams are great aren't they!"

His double nomination recognises his contribution as a solo tenor in the role of Doctor Marianus in Mahler's Symphony No.8, which was conducted by Gustavo Dudamel for the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

"It was a huge thrill to make my debut with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the incredible Walt Disney Concert Hall conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. This Mahler Symphony is massive and I was so honoured to be part of the amazing soundscape that was captured by Deutsche Grammophon," O'Neill says.

The Grammy nods mark O'Neill's third nomination - he was previously nominated for the prestigious music award in 2006 in the 'Producer of the Year' category for his recording of Chausson Le Roi Arthus with fellow New Zealand Wagnerian bass-baritone, Sir Donald McIntyre.

He told RNZ this morning he was really proud of the nominations and called the honour a "great thrill".

Multi-genre performer Jon Batiste leads the nominations for the 2022 awards with 11 nods. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. are all tied for the second-most nominations, each earning eight.

Lorde missed out on nominations for her latest album Solar Power. The New Zealand star won two Grammy awards in 2013 for song of the year and best pop solo performance for her track Royals. Her second album Melodrama earned her a nomination for album of the year.