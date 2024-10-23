“North America is not our only stop in 2025, as this year, we will return to Australia and New Zealand after far too long away!” the Enter Sandman hitmakers declared in the statement.

“Stay tuned for the full announcement coming VERY soon.”

“Enhanced experiences” will be available for Kiwi super-fans, including a meet-and-greet, production and stage tour, the “Snake Pit”, and food and beverages in the “Black Box” lounge. According to the band’s website, being in the famed pit – which is located in the “centre of the stage” – makes fans “a part of the show” and is “the closest place” to the band.

The “I Disappear Ticket” – which allows lucky fans to attend all six shows across Australia and New Zealand – will also be on offer, the media release added.

General tickets for the show will go on sale on Monday, November 4 at 12pm, while a fan club pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 29.

Described by the band as a “unique stadium production”, the M72 set is designed to provide “a complete 360-degree view of the show”.

For the North American leg of the tour, Metallica have announced both one-off shows and “No Repeat Weekend”, a concept that involves the band performing two shows in the same city with different set lists and opening bands.

At the time of the original announcement, it appears Metallica will not be holding a “No Repeat Weekend” in New Zealand.

Metallica will join the likes of Coldplay, Travis Scott, Pink and Luke Combs in performing at Eden Park, which has applied for Auckland Council approval to double its number of annual concerts from six to 12.

In 2019, the band cancelled their highly anticipated tour of Aotearoa about a month before the scheduled shows after Hetfield checked into an addiction recovery programme.

The first Auckland concert at Mt Smart Stadium, which had been scheduled for October 31, 2019, sold out within 12 minutes.

The band said they fully intended to “make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit”.

Metallica last performed in New Zealand in October 2010, playing Auckland’s Vector Arena (now known as Spark Arena) and Christchurch’s Canterbury Arena – the band’s first time in the city. Prior to that, the band headlined Big Day Out in 2004.

Pre-sale details

Legacy Fan Club pre-sale : Tuesday, October 29 from 9am until Wednesday, October 30, 9am

: Tuesday, October 29 from 9am until Wednesday, October 30, 9am Fifth Member Fan Club pre-sale : Tuesday, October 29 from 11am until Wednesday, October 30, 9am

: Tuesday, October 29 from 11am until Wednesday, October 30, 9am Mastercard pre-sale : Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am

: Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am Vodafone & One NZ pre-sale : Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am

: Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am Live Nation pre-sale : Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am

: Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am Stadium pre-sale: Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am.

Metallica M72 World Tour, New Zealand