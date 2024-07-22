Read More: Kylie Jenner’s ex, Travis Scott, releases single hinting at breakup details

“Travis Scott has been performing his groundbreaking show to sold-out audiences around the world and we’re delighted to be hosting his only New Zealand show at our national stadium,” Sautner said.

Scott’s critically acclaimed album Utopia, which was released last year, has been championed by fans as the “album of the decade”, becoming the biggest-selling hip-hop release of 2023 and garnering more than 50 billion streams worldwide.

The latest project by the rapper held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 200 for four consecutive weeks and includes hits such as Modern Jam with Teezo Touchdown and Telekinesis featuring Future and SZA, who performed in Auckland in April.

Travis Scott performs during his Circus Maximus Tour onstage in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Scott’s fame extends outside of the music sphere too. The artist dated reality TV star and makeup business mogul Kylie Jenner between 2017 and 2023 and shares two children with her, Stormi and Aire.

His clothing brand Cactus Jack, which he launched in 2017, has collaborated with big fashion brands like Nike and Dior.

Scott, whose birth name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was set to come to New Zealand in 2016. However, the rapper cancelled his show at Auckland’s Powerstation at the last minute, citing an “unforeseen commitment” that saw him return to the US.

In 2021 he was headlining a festival in his hometown of Houston when 10 fans died in a crowd crush. One of the lawsuits regarding the tragedy was dismissed earlier this year.

Following the announcement of the latest New Zealand show, Kiwis poured into the comments section on Instagram, sharing their excitement for his upcoming visit.

“Bro knows where NZ is,” one person wrote. Another wrote: “AUCKLANDDDDDDDDDD.”

One person posted: “Finally New Zealand.”

Live Nation presale tickets on sale from 1pm on Wednesday, July 31, with general public tickets on sale from Friday, August 2, at 3pm from travisscott.com.

Megan Watts is a lifestyle multimedia journalist and has been working for the NZ Herald since 2022. Her writing passions include pop culture deep dives, backstage band chats and doing things for the plot.



