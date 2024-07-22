“Travis Scott has been performing his groundbreaking show to sold-out audiences around the world and we’re delighted to be hosting his only New Zealand show at our national stadium,” Sautner said.
Scott’s critically acclaimed album Utopia, which was released last year, has been championed by fans as the “album of the decade”, becoming the biggest-selling hip-hop release of 2023 and garnering more than 50 billion streams worldwide.
The latest project by the rapper held the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 200 for four consecutive weeks and includes hits such as Modern Jam with Teezo Touchdown and Telekinesis featuring Future and SZA, who performed in Auckland in April.
Following the announcement of the latest New Zealand show, Kiwis poured into the comments section on Instagram, sharing their excitement for his upcoming visit.
“Bro knows where NZ is,” one person wrote. Another wrote: “AUCKLANDDDDDDDDDD.”
One person posted: “Finally New Zealand.”
Live Nation presale tickets on sale from 1pm on Wednesday, July 31, with general public tickets on sale from Friday, August 2, at 3pm from travisscott.com.
