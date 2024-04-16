SZA performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo / Getty Images

It seems SZA just adores her Kiwi fans. So much so that the Kill Bill songstress has shared yet another gushing tribute to New Zealand amid her three-show Auckland visit.

SZA — born Solana Imani Rowe — revealed, “I never wanna leave this place” as she gushed over New Zealand on X, formerly Twitter.

The Grammy-winner wrote in a heartwarming message, “I’ve never had more ppl pray for me and over me than In New Zealand no joke everyday it’s a diff person or group [sic].

“The arena sound broke my in ears I couldn’t keep them in it was so loud ...”

She added: “I never wanna leave this place.”

The sweet post is the latest in a slew of online praises of Aotearoa by the singer, who has been vocal about her love for the country in the run-up to her shows.

SZA has been playing Auckland this week at Spark Arena. Photo / Jacob Webster

Ahead of her Auckland concerts, the excited star shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram.

Accompanied by a clip which shows her hugging a member of the audience, she wrote: “The first time I ever played NZ... it changed my life”.

She went on, “I’ve waited years to come back here.. Yearsssss! This is the most magical place on Earth.”

“I can’t wait to give you all of me again,” she continued, before revealing. “Just landed”.

SZA performed two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday and Monday, and has one more gig tonight at the venue.

The R&B artist last performed in NZ in 2018.

Dubbed “electric” by SZA herself, she brought a “superstar” performance to Auckland’s Logan Campbell Centre and left a lasting impression on concertgoers, who have patiently waited six years for her return to the Kiwi stage.



