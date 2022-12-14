Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Avatar’s Cliff Curtis and Sam Worthington on what it’s really like to work with notorious taskmaster James Cameron

Dominic Corry
By
4 mins to read
Scene from James Cameron's new blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water, in cinemas now.

Scene from James Cameron's new blockbuster, Avatar: The Way of Water, in cinemas now.

Legendary film-maker James Cameron, who has twice made the most popular movie of all time (Titanic, then Avatar), has garnered a reputation – justified or otherwise - over the years as something of a hard

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment