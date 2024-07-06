“Contrary to what it might seem, we didn’t meet on ‘the Street‘,” reveals Tito. “I got the job on Shortland Street and it was just a happy coincidence my good friend worked there and I was going to be playing her ex.”

Tito needed to move house and Sayer had a spare room, so Tito moved into the beautiful bush house in Ōrātia.

“After a few late movie nights at home we discovered that our feelings for each other were deeper than just friends,” says Tito.

After 12 years in show business, Tito is as much in love with acting as they are with directing.

“My first television directing experience was the web series Life Is Easy, which ended up with a Best Comedy nomination at the NZTV Awards and I got a real taste for it.”

Tito’s time on set at Shorty opened a door for them to train with “a few brilliant directors”, namely Geoff Cawthorn and Ian Hughes.

“Two years later I’ve directed about 60 episodes which seems wild,” they explain. “Directing is wonderful, you get to guide a new world and its players and shape it from the outside. You are the all-seeing eye and your actors depend on you and your decisions and knowledge.”

Tito says it is a joy working with Sayer on set, calling their partner an incredible actor and a thoughtful human.

“We often chat about work at home which is kind of cool, decompression,” says Tito.

“With somebody who really understands the pressures is very cathartic, although we have to remind ourselves to chill on the Shorty chat sometimes.”

The Ōrātia house is their haven with two dogs and two cats between them, and a lawn, vege garden and seven acres of bush to explore.

“Most days you will find all six of us walking along one of the many little tracks we have made in the bush,” Tito says. “It’s a fairytale, really.”

After graduating from Unitec, Tito’s first job was American independent feature film Queen of Carthage, working with Keisha Castle-Hughes and Shiloh Fernandez.

Tito then went on tour with Silo Theatre, performing in The Book of Everything and Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. They have had television roles in Mean Mums, Step Dave, The Brokenwood Mysteries and the web series AFK.

Tito won Best Actress at the 2014 Short+Sweet Festival in Auckland and in 2021 was awarded Best Performance in Fringe for their work in Uninvited.

Amanda Tito is currently rehearsing with the ensemble cast of Arlo Green, Nī Dekkers-Reihana, Dawn Cheong and Sean Rivera.

Next month Tito will return to the stage in Silo Theatre and Auckland Theatre Company’s production of Scenes from the Climate Era, which is playing at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.

“I play a very varied group of characters,” says Tito. “It’s hard to dive deeper without giving a lot away but what I will say is my character list includes a few people and some not-so-human characters as well.”

The play, written by David Finnigan, highlights the conversation around climate change by incorporating moments from the past as well as shooting the audience into the future. “I love the play because I think while this is a very serious discussion to be had it does not tell you how to think or feel, it asks the audience to investigate.”

“Jason Te Kare, our wonderful director, does a wonderful job of keeping the room light and fun whilst also honing in on the sometimes grim realities we are exploring,” Tito tells Spy.

“The play is made up of over 25 different scenes with each actor playing multiple characters from all different parts of the world.”

Tito promises that audiences will be left with questions and fire in their belly.

“No matter what your background in life you will leave the theatre with something to say.”

See Amanda Tito in Silo Theatre and Auckland Theatre Company’s production of Scenes from the Climate Era at the ASB Waterfront Theatre from August 2-24 atc.co.nz

