Match Fit: Sir Graham Henry on switching codes - Spy

Ricardo Simich
By
3 mins to read
Sporting greats Sir Graham Henry and Tawera Nikau will appear on the latest season of Threes' Match Fit next month.

The new season of Match Fit is kicking off, and sporting greats Sir Graham Henry and Tawera Nikau talk to Ricardo Simich about what’s lined up for the latest instalment.

Match Fit mixes up the codes with Sir Graham Henry and Tawera Nikau.

The fourth season of Threes’ Match Fit will see a clash of the codes, with former All Black coach Sir Graham Henry coaching ex-union legends and former league super star Tawera Nikau coaching ex-league legends.

Henry coached the award-winning reality show when it was union-focused on seasons one and two. On season three, when the show switched to league, Nikau stepped up for the job.

With the New Zealand Warriors’ hopes in the NRL having a dent last weekend, Nikau explains that the main thing the team must do is maintain the consistency and mindset week in week out.

“The NRL is a beast and you have to be consistent in your performance as an individual and as a team, setting and maintaining your standards is paramount to long term success,” says Nikau. “The great teams do this consistently.”

With All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and his team announcing their line-up this week, Henry says the team’s selectors spend a huge amount of time getting it right.

“It’s probably 60% of winning, getting the selection right,” says Henry. “So, after being there I have total respect for their decisions.

“But there are always two or three players that you have massive sympathy for - it’s extremely competitive.”

Henry and Nikau had met several times over the years and they have mutual respect in spades.

“Tawera was inspirational to not only the league boys but the rugby players as well and they enjoyed and benefitted from his involvement, “says Henry.

“You can certainly understand why Tawera has been so successful as an individual, he is still highly driven to keep achieving personally and also in helping others.”

Match Fit has become a viewer favourite for shedding light on players’ mental and physical health, post their professional careers.

“The show is a great example: If you do the hard work with your mates, it’s a lot easier than doing it by yourself,” says Henry.

“Most of these guys had not looked after themselves physically since retirement and were prepared to talk about that and how that had a detrimental effect mentally and they show their vulnerability in front of the camera trying to assist others.”

Nikau says there are some really competitive guys and he too admires them for showing their vulnerability.

He says they face some tough challenges and once the competitive nature kicks in it can get really fiery.

“Viewers might just see a couple of returning ex-league boys who started their journey last Match Fit who unsurprisingly, go through their own battles this season once again,” reveals Nikau.

“Then you have some new and fit union boys who bring a fresh competitiveness which brings a new level to this amazing season.”

Neither Henry nor Nikau could reveal the players taking part in the new season, but there is heavy speculation that one fit, former union player may be former All Black and pin up Carlos Spencer.

Match Fit will premiere in late July on Three and ThreeNow.

Ricardo Simich is the New Zealand Herald’s Spy Editor. Based in Auckland, he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.

