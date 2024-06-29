“The NRL is a beast and you have to be consistent in your performance as an individual and as a team, setting and maintaining your standards is paramount to long term success,” says Nikau. “The great teams do this consistently.”

With All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and his team announcing their line-up this week, Henry says the team’s selectors spend a huge amount of time getting it right.

“It’s probably 60% of winning, getting the selection right,” says Henry. “So, after being there I have total respect for their decisions.

Sporting greats Sir Graham Henry and Tawera Nikau will appear on the latest season of Threes' Match Fit next month.

“But there are always two or three players that you have massive sympathy for - it’s extremely competitive.”

Henry and Nikau had met several times over the years and they have mutual respect in spades.

“Tawera was inspirational to not only the league boys but the rugby players as well and they enjoyed and benefitted from his involvement, “says Henry.

“You can certainly understand why Tawera has been so successful as an individual, he is still highly driven to keep achieving personally and also in helping others.”

Match Fit has become a viewer favourite for shedding light on players’ mental and physical health, post their professional careers.

“The show is a great example: If you do the hard work with your mates, it’s a lot easier than doing it by yourself,” says Henry.

“Most of these guys had not looked after themselves physically since retirement and were prepared to talk about that and how that had a detrimental effect mentally and they show their vulnerability in front of the camera trying to assist others.”

Nikau says there are some really competitive guys and he too admires them for showing their vulnerability.

He says they face some tough challenges and once the competitive nature kicks in it can get really fiery.

“Viewers might just see a couple of returning ex-league boys who started their journey last Match Fit who unsurprisingly, go through their own battles this season once again,” reveals Nikau.

“Then you have some new and fit union boys who bring a fresh competitiveness which brings a new level to this amazing season.”

Neither Henry nor Nikau could reveal the players taking part in the new season, but there is heavy speculation that one fit, former union player may be former All Black and pin up Carlos Spencer.

Match Fit will premiere in late July on Three and ThreeNow.

