Hunter had been represented by Sporting Contacts in New Zealand since the 1990s – the company started by her good friend, the late, great All Black star Andy Haden.

Frank Management’s Head of Development and Innovation, Mike Minogue, is himself a famous face and voice with his acting – appearing on Wellington Paranormal, and currently on the Big Show on Radio Hauraki and the ACC (The Alternative Commentary Collective.)

“I’m over the moon that we have got Rachel and Renee onboard at Frank”, Minogue says. “Rachel found us when the business was announced in Variety and Deadline a couple of years ago, we then met a few months back through a mutual friend and things progressed from there.”

Minogue and his team are looking forward to creating a lot more local opportunities for Hunter and they are determined to see both her and Renee spend much more time in Aotearoa.

“Rachel is an extremely busy human being. She’s one of our favourite daughters and I think it makes people happy seeing her around,” says Minogue.

“She runs a lot of wellbeing and yoga retreats all around the world, including in NZ, which keep her more than occupied, and we have plans around television, podcasting, brand partnerships and more.”

Frank Management is looking to develop collaborations for Renee Stewart's work in dance, modelling and performance.

The Frank team is looking forward to developing collaborations for Stewart with a focus on her work in dance, modelling and performance, as well as yoga and mindfulness workshops.

“We really want Renee spending more time here as well, so we’re looking to develop great relationships to help make that happen,” Minogue says .

Minogue is chuffed that Frank Management has added two new powerhouses to its team: Robyn Davies and Darnell Dixon.

“Robyn has over 20 years’ experience in the industry. She’s one of the most seasoned agents in the country and her passion for talent and the industry as a whole, is contagious.”

Minogue says Dixon is an absolute weapon in innovating digital partnerships. “She’s a tornado of energy and loves making deals that are equally beneficial to both talent and clients,” he says.

Adding to an array of Frank’s talent – which includes actor Danielle Cormack – has been the addition of respected broadcasters Karyn Hay and Jesse Mulligan.

Frank Podcasting run by Jacob Vale, in-house at Franks’ Grey Lynn offices, is a big focus for the company and its talent.

Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary are also doing a podcast on their eponymous show.

Among the shows they produce is Minogue and his Wellington Paranormal co-star Karen O’Leary, doing a podcast on their eponymous show.

Hay hosts The Writers Notebook and their studio is used by other big podcasters including NZME’s own award-winning Between Two Beers podcast hosted by Steve Holloway and Seamus Marten.

Frank has gone into partnership with Holloway and Marten, working together on B2B Speakers, a professional speakers’ company that provides former guests from their podcast as guest speakers and MCs for the corporate arena.

Minogue sees the B2B business as being completely unique to the market, and it’s that unique approach he says Frank is applying to all the talent it represents.

“Working in this industry is bloody hard work but we wouldn’t be doing it if we didn’t love it and know we could be different from what has become the norm,” he says.

“We are unique in that we are not just waiting for the industry to knock on our door, we actively create opportunities for our talent.”