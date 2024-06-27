Hunter had been represented by Sporting Contacts in New Zealand since the 1990s – the company started by her good friend, the late, great All Black star Andy Haden.
Frank Management’s Head of Development and Innovation, Mike Minogue, is himself a famous face and voice with his acting – appearing on Wellington Paranormal, and currently on the Big Show on Radio Hauraki and the ACC (The Alternative Commentary Collective.)
“I’m over the moon that we have got Rachel and Renee onboard at Frank”, Minogue says. “Rachel found us when the business was announced in Variety and Deadline a couple of years ago, we then met a few months back through a mutual friend and things progressed from there.”
Among the shows they produce is Minogue and his Wellington Paranormal co-star Karen O’Leary, doing a podcast on their eponymous show.
Hay hosts The Writers Notebook and their studio is used by other big podcasters including NZME’s own award-winning Between Two Beers podcast hosted by Steve Holloway and Seamus Marten.
Frank has gone into partnership with Holloway and Marten, working together on B2B Speakers, a professional speakers’ company that provides former guests from their podcast as guest speakers and MCs for the corporate arena.
Minogue sees the B2B business as being completely unique to the market, and it’s that unique approach he says Frank is applying to all the talent it represents.
“Working in this industry is bloody hard work but we wouldn’t be doing it if we didn’t love it and know we could be different from what has become the norm,” he says.
“We are unique in that we are not just waiting for the industry to knock on our door, we actively create opportunities for our talent.”