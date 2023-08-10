A first look at TV3's new show 'Far North' Video / Supplied

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

First day of high school in Hawaii I remember this huge kid looking for a fight, looks at me and says: “You like beef or what?” I replied, dryly: “Yes I like beef. I also like lamb and chicken.” He laughed. We became great friends.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Summer holidays were spent at my grandparents in Whanganui in the summer with our cousins, swimming at the beach or the local pools and playing all day at Kowhai Park followed by fish and chips and icecreams.

Having fun at Kowhai Park, Whanganui.

Who has most inspired your travels?

My partner, Hinemoa, and I often trade travel stories and share our wish list of travel destinations and dream accommodations we’d love to visit around the world together.

What is the greatest trip you’ve ever been on?

In 2019 I spent eight weeks touring most of the major cities in the Yunnan province of China performing in some of the greatest venues and staying in some of the fanciest hotels ever.

And the worst?

Probably my first tour of Hong Kong. The place itself was awesome but I’d injured my knee so I was out for at least half of our stay. Plus the accommodation was really tiny. Not ideal.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

I usually pack the night before, with a documentary or some stand-up comedy playing in the background. Also, I’ve mastered the art of rolling my clothes into little tubes instead of folding. You fit way more, trust me.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

That would be the city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan. Really intriguing heritage and traditions and just so unique an experience.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Summer 2022, from the deck of my partner’s Waiheke home overlooking the Hauraki Gulf.

What’s the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Dump my suitcases and get into some comfy clothes. Uber Eats. Netflix. Bed. Unpacking can wait.

Wellington Paranormal's Maaka Pohatu is starring in new drama Far North

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My darling Hinemoa. My own bed. Cooking. Cuddles.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Napoli, Italy. I want to visit Montecassino at least once in my lifetime. Also authentic Italian kai and wine.

What’s your favourite thing about travel?

The feeling of awe and wonderment at the vastness of the world is addictive. Pure wanderlust.

