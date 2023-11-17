Karen Hay is back as a broadcaster, speaker and writer after months of silence. Photo / Prime TV

Broadcasting icon Karyn Hay is back after months of silence following her official departure from RNZ in June.

This week, talent agency Frank Management announced Hay had joined their books as a broadcaster, speaker and writer. Frank co-founder Naomi Ferry told Spy they were absolutely thrilled to have Karyn on board. “Karyn is a legendary, trailblazing wahine in NZ broadcasting.

“We have some really exciting new projects lined up for Karyn, which we would love to share with you when we can,” says Ferry.

In June, the Herald’s Media Insider revealed that Hay, 63, had resigned from her RNZ Nights programme to focus on writing projects. The announcement followed Hay’s months of absence from the airwaves at the taxpayer-funded broadcaster. In February Hay had been the subject of an independent investigation following a complaint from a producer about her alleged behaviour.

Hay’s behaviour reportedly focused on complaints that she spoke negatively about others, including fellow staff; behaved aggressively and had allegedly “undermined colleagues” in the studio environment.

At the time of announcing the resignation of one of their brightest stars, neither RNZ nor Hay would answer questions from Media Insider, including the outcome of the investigation.

With that behind her, it is a joy to see Hay back in the business at an agency.

Hay resigned last June from her RNZ Nights programme to focus on writing projects. Photo / Supplied

Frank Management is co-owned by Radio Hauraki afternoon show host Mike Minogue, who is using his own career experience as a writer, producer, actor and radio host to give advice and nous.

It’s a great fit for the multi-talented Hay, who became a household name in the early 1980s as the presenter of music TV show Radio with Pictures. Hay began her working life as a Radio New Zealand cadet and has gone on to become an award-winning copywriter, a radio announcer both here and abroad, a television front person, a newspaper columnist, a producer and director, and general manager of radio station Kiwi FM.

Hay is an ONZM, a Frank Sargeson Fellow, has been a Writer in Residence at the Michael King Writers’ Centre and is a member of both the NZ Society of Authors and the Academy of New Zealand Literature.

Last year Hay was awarded the Independent Spirit Award for TV and radio work in the 2022 Taite Music Prize.

Frank Management is filled with multi-talented media folk, including actors Danielle Cormack, Ria Vandervis, Siobhan Marshall and husband Millen Baird, TV personality Jesse Tuke, scientist Dr Joel Rindelaub, comedian Karen O’Leary, Radio Hauraki host Matt Heath and Emmy award-winning sound engineer Stephen Gallagher.

Spy thinks Hay will be one of the most fascinating public speakers on the circuit.