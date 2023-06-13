Former RNZ Nights presenter Karyn Hay. Photo / Supplied

Radio NZ presenter Karyn Hay has quit the state broadcaster.

The announcement of her resignation follows her absence from the airwaves since February.

“We have just informed our radio team that Karyn Hay ONZM has resigned from the Nights programme to concentrate on writing projects,” RNZ spokesman John Barr said today.

The announcement came following Herald questions to Radio NZ and Hay yesterday amid ongoing inquiries into the circumstances of her absence from the network over the past four months. The Herald had requested RNZ respond by 3pm today to a list of questions.

“RNZ wishes her the best for her future,” said Barr, in an email received by the Herald at 3.03pm.

In March, RNZ confirmed Hay was on leave but would not reveal why she was away or when she would return. Multiple workers told the Herald at the time that the broadcaster had not explained her abrupt absence.

In a written statement to the Herald last month – in response to questions about the whereabouts of Hay and another RNZ host, Jim Mora – the broadcaster said: “We do appreciate the strong relationship between our presenters and their listeners, however RNZ policy is that as a responsible employer, it does not share or discuss personal information relating to any of its staff with media. I’m sure you’ll appreciate the importance of that relationship with our people.”

RNZ also confirmed today that Mora would be returning to the airwaves, co-presenting Sunday Morning with Anna Thomas, following illness.

Last Sunday morning, Mora was back on air on National Radio, for a special interview - speaking to actor Michael Hurst about his upcoming role in the Auckland Theatre Company’s production of King Lear.

In an introduction to Mora’s interview, Anna Thomas said: “There’s something many of you have been looking forward to; me too. Hearing from the wonderful Jim Mora. As you know he’s been off air because of an issue with his voice but things are improving and this week we welcome him back for one interview.”

Hay is considered broadcasting royalty in New Zealand, with a long heritage. She started as a cadet with the state broadcaster but she is best known to a generation of New Zealanders as the spirited host of TV’s Radio With Pictures.

She is also an acclaimed and award-winning author, a former copywriter, and a radio announcer with experience across various companies.

She wrote a debut novel Emerald Budgies while living on a boat in England. For that, she won the NZSA Hubert Church Best First Book Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards. Her last novel The March of the Foxgloves was a New Zealand fiction bestseller.