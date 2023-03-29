Listen: RNZ Checkpoint host Lisa Owen Confronts CEO Paul Thompson over company spending. Video / Supplied

Two senior Radio New Zealand hosts have been off air without explanation from the outlet for more than a month.

Karyn Hay, who hosts Nights with Karyn Hay, last appeared on her show on February 14 and fellow host Jim Mora, the voice of Sunday Morning, has been off air since February 26.

The broadcaster confirmed Hay was on leave but would not reveal why she was away or when she would return.

Multiple workers spoken to by the Herald said management had not offered an explanation for her abrupt absence.

“RNZ policy is that it does not share or discuss information relating to any of its staff,” an RNZ spokesperson said.

They repeated this when questioned about Mora’s leave, which is believed to be unrelated.

Karyn Hay. Photo / Supplied

Hay and Mora have been approached for comment.

RNZ told the Herald there was no shortage of presentation staff at the organisation, in fact it had started 2023 “very well resourced”.

“We now run a stable of presenters with people working across our different RNZ National shows – this works well, especially given the heavy start to the News agenda in 2023 and the need for RNZ to balance our statutory life-line utility obligations with staff development, wellbeing and leave.”

The spokesperson said RNZ’s resilience was demonstrated by the fact it had started the year with additional presenting staff with Susie Ferguson and Susana Lei’ataua being used right across RNZ National shows.

“Like many businesses, we have staff who’ve accumulated leave because of our resilience needs during Covid and more recently Cyclone Gabrielle. We continue to encourage all our staff to take a break and manage leave - for our presenters this is made possible because we have a strong stable of back-up hosts (Anna Thomas, Mark Leishman and Todd Zaner).”

However, experienced RNZ broadcaster Māni Dunlop is hanging up her boots this week, after first announcing her resignation last year.

Last Monday at RNZ - and what a way to go out with this Queen on Morning Report🔥 pic.twitter.com/ykfoM8nLNn — Māni Dunlop (@manidunlop) March 26, 2023

In January, RNZ announced there would be two additions to the presenting team for RNZ National’s flagship breakfast news show in 2023.

“Journalist and television presenter Ingrid Hipkiss will co-host the programme alongside Corin Dann from April. Nathan Rarere has joined the team as sports commentator and sports newsreader throughout the programme. He remains on air until 9am after presenting First Up from 5-6am.”

The spokesperson said some of RNZ’s experienced presenters including Kim Hill, Guyon Espiner and Jane Patterson have worked together to co-host Morning Report alongside Corin Dann in the lead up to Hipkiss starting the role next month.