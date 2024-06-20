Renee Stewart shares a romantic snippet of mystery man in her brother's stunning wedding. Photo / Getty Images

The famous family have been sharing their star-studded Euro summer on social media, with pit stops in Ibiza, A-list friends and a suspected soft launch of Renee’s new romance.

After global headlines of Sir Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter celebrating their son Liam’s stunning wedding to Nicole Artukovich in Dubrovnik last month, attention has now turned to daughter Renee and the mystery man at her side in Croatia.

Read more: Spy: Engagement bash for Liam Stewart, son of Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter

Amongst the lavish day and night celebrations of hard partying and flag waving was a handsome bearded man with a ponytail, British-based Precise Consultants founder Adam Sumner.

Liam and Nicole’s wedding celebrations flowed into Renee’s 32nd birthday on June 1, with family and friends also celebrating the birthday girl in style.

After her brother’s nuptials, Renee posted an Instagram video of the best of her brother’s wedding and the days that surrounded it in Croatia. Included in the video slides was a picture of herself embracing Sumner in the Old Town Square of Dubrovnik.

Renee Stewart and Adam Sumner in Dubrovnik. Photo / @renee__stewart

While Liam and Nicole have enjoyed their honeymoon in Croatia, mum Rachel and Renee have been enjoying time in Ibiza, Spain.

Last weekend, Hunter reposted herself and Renee at the birthday party of a friend, former British celebrity journalist Dean Piper.

The alfresco festivities are understood to have been at the idyllic Ibiza home of British singer James Blunt and his wife, Sofia.

Rachel Hunter with daughter Renee Stewart. Photo / @rachelhunterx

Posts from guests dining with Rachel and Renee included some of Sumner, the Blunts, actress and model Poppy Delevingne and other A-listers from London. One guest posted a picture of Renee and Sumner kissing in their Instagram story.

Adam Sumner and Renee Stewart photographed. Photo / @simonatkinstv

Renee is famous for her dancing, modelling, and over the last several years sharing a love of teaching yoga with her mum Rachel.

According to Sumner’s LinkedIn profile, he is a great match for Renee with a passion for CrossFit. His consultancy Precise is a unique recruitment agency in the energy sector for contractors and clients.

Like Renee, who was born into the world of entertainment with her famous parents, Sumner also enjoys the industry with a presence on showbiz site IMDb as an actor and producer.

Adam Sumner's actor photo in IMDB. Photo / IMBD

Sumner is listed as executive producer for last year’s British action thriller Gassed Up, for Amazon Prime Video.