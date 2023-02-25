Renee Stewart will be teaching yoga on the Ariki Estate by the Kaipara Harbour. Photo / Guy Coombes

Last year, she brought her yogi skills to Bali with her famous mother, now Renee Stewart will be going solo in her mum’s home country.

The talented dancer and model will be teaching yoga on the Ariki Estate by the Kaipara Harbour, north of Auckland at the NZ Spirit Festival. She found her love of yoga when she studied with her mother Rachel Hunter in India four years ago.

London-born and UK-based Stewart, 30 weaves her dance and yoga experience, offering a combination of both movement and mindfulness.

The drug- and alcohol-free festival from March 9-12 is a Kiwi take on the popular family-friendly wellness festivals that grew out of Byron Bay and Bali. There are also performances by King Kapisi and James Reid from The Feelers.

Festival founder and director Franko Heke is a musician himself and experienced his own transformation from a drug and alcohol-riddled lifestyle 10 years ago. He grappled with control of his mental health issues, finally discovering meditation and wellness modalities like yoga and breath work.

Two years ago, Heke and Hunter hosted the Rest and Rejuvenate Retreat in Matakana.

Vinnie Bennett hits the runway for a good cause

Vinnie Bennett and Lily Hoffman.

Kiwi acting star Vinnie Bennett hit the runway on Wednesday night and strutted his stuff for two causes, circular fashion and RainbowYOUTH.

The Whina and Fast & Furious star and the modelling world’s new one-to-watch Lily Hoffman are the faces of a new campaign called Every Day from Trade Me, encouraging Kiwis to shop pre-loved.

Research undertaken by Trade Me looked at Kiwis’ attitudes toward second-hand fashion and uncovered that Kiwis have an average of seven clothing items in their wardrobe they no longer wear and could sell.

Circular fashion is in vogue and the movement encouraging less waste and more recycling has been embraced by celebrities worldwide over the past several years.

One of New Zealand’s leading stylists, Sammy Salsa, is a fan of the benefits the trend has on the environment and put Wednesday night’s head-turning collections together, sourcing all the clothing from Trade Me. All the ensembles are now available and listed on Trade Me, with all proceeds going to RainbowYOUTH.

Hoffman, who is repped by 62 Management and is tipped to follow Georgia Fowler’s successful international steps, is used to modelling top Kiwi and international designers and says she is a big fan of shopping preloved.

“I love that it’s good for the planet and my back pocket,” she says.

Christie still reigning Queen of TV

Dame Julie Christie. Photo / Nick Reed

The queen of New Zealand reality TV, Dame Julie Christie, has taken sole ownership of documentary production company NHNZ Worldwide.

Christie is famous for lighting up Kiwi screens through her Touchdown Productions with unscripted shows like Mountain Dew on the Edge and Treasure Island in the 90s. She sold her company to Dutch firm Eyeworks in 2006.

Christie served on numerous boards and committees over the past decade, keeping her finger in various pies, including rugby and trade and enterprise.

NHNZ was founded 46 years ago as the Natural History Unit of Television New Zealand. It was bought by Fox International Channels in 1997.

Two years ago, 60-year-old Christie bought a majority shareholding and changed the name to NHNZ Worldwide and recently became its sole owner. She is the CEO and oversees offices in Dunedin and Auckland with staff also in the US, the UK and China.

Its most recent productions include the third season of Our Big Blue Backyard along with the company’s first children’s animation series, Panda & Kiwi.

NHNZ Worldwide have now added development of projects in entertainment, formats, sports, adventure and lifestyle programming.

