Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

How to avoid the crowds in Dubrovnik, Croatia: Your ultimate guide

By Joe Orovic
7 mins to read
A crowd in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in May 2019. Visitors can get through the stone gates of this medieval city and meander through its cobbled streets without logjams, even in the high season. They can also get far from fellow travellers with easy jaunts to nearby islands. Photo Susan Wright, The New York Times

A crowd in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in May 2019. Visitors can get through the stone gates of this medieval city and meander through its cobbled streets without logjams, even in the high season. They can also get far from fellow travellers with easy jaunts to nearby islands. Photo Susan Wright, The New York Times

The Pile and Ploce Gates, the two entrances into Dubrovnik’s Old Town, once had drawbridges that lifted during the overnight hours, forcing visitors wanting to enter to wait outside its stone walls until

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel