Destination of the week: Ibiza

Why you should go

From the most iconic DJ raves to the slew of jet-setting celebrities who have made their mark on the island, Ibiza is home to a one-of-a-kind milieu tucked by the Mediterranean Sea. It’s one of the most unique and stunning holiday destinations that has historically been an epicentre for alternative lifestyles and globetrotting subcultures of all sorts.

But there’s a lot more to this Balearic Island than its nightlife. With Unesco World Heritage sites, a charming old town, and quiet villages, Ibiza offers a blend of lively and laid-back attractions. Whether you’re looking to dance the night away at a famous club, soak up the Mediterranean sun, or explore rich cultural sites, Ibiza caters to all.

Top spots

Start at Dalt Vila, the high-altitude heart of Ibiza Town, boasting a fortress and cobbled streets lined with shops and cafes. For beachgoers, Cala Comte and Ses Salines offer crystal-clear waters and vibrant sunsets. Away from the coast, hiking to the top of Sa Talaia, Ibiza’s highest point, rewards you with panoramic island views. Meanwhile, history enthusiasts should not miss the Phoenician settlement at Sa Caleta and the mystical Es Vedrà, steeped in legends and offering breathtaking views, especially at dusk.

Best eats

In Ibiza Town, the narrow streets hide tapas bars where you can mingle with locals over plates of patatas bravas and Iberian ham. Fresh seafood is also a staple here; try the local Ibizan fish stew, Bullit de Peix, at Es Torrent for a seaside view. For a taste of the island’s organic produce, visit La Paloma in the village of San Lorenzo, set in a citrus garden, serving dishes with a homemade touch. Can’t miss the island’s iconic Hierbas Ibicencas, an herbal liqueur usually enjoyed after a meal. For a sophisticated night out, Sublimotion offers an avant-garde dining experience, albeit with a hefty price tag. Finally, for casual eats, Bar Costa in Santa Gertrudis is famed for its ham sandwiches and local art-filled walls, perfect for a laid-back lunch.

