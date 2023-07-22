Liam Stewart and Nicole Artukovich. Photo / Instagram

Rocking Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster have thrown a bash in Spain celebrating the engagement of his and former wife Rachel Hunter’s son, Liam Stewart, 28, to the Californian mother of his child, Nicole Artukovich.

Nearly two months after welcoming their first son, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart, Liam proposed to Artukovich earlier this month. The two shared an Instagram post saying, “Forever” with a beautiful picture of the couple and a lovely diamond engagement ring on Artukovich’s finger.

This week, Lancaster shared a rare picture of her and Rod in Marbella, Spain, with all but one of his eight children and his two new grandchildren, telling her followers they were celebrating being together and weddings, engagements and babies.

Rod Stewart and his family. Photo / Instagram

Liam’s sister Renee, 31, was beside her dad and Artukovich, Liam and baby Louie. Rod and Penny’s teenage sons, Alastair and Aiden, also feature, as do Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, Rod’s children had with ex-wife Alana Stewart and daughter Ruby, 36, whom Rod had with former partner Kelly Emberg before he met our Rach.

Ruby was holding her new baby son, Otis, who was born within three days of baby Louie.

Kelly’s fiance, Jake Kalick, was also in the photograph and sports the same style of mullet as Liam.

Their baby boys had plenty of cousin bonding time with lots of cute photos and Instagram stories shared between the siblings.

Last year, before the new grandchildren, the family’s annual getaway reunion was in Italy.

Meanwhile, this week Hunter was announced as a celebrity judge on the upcoming series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.



