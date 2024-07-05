Amid the news of the day, the broadcast had several segments paying tribute to their coverage of the big events that had marked the media organisation’s time on air.
“We’ve been through a lot, NZ, since that first news hour in 1989,” McRoberts said. “No journalism gets you closer to a big event than TV news.”
Archival 3 News footage was shown of the 9/11 attacks and the subsequent US war on terror, the Christchurch mosque shootings and 2011 earthquake, the All Blacks’ World Cup triumphs and the Covid-19 lockdowns and Parliament occupation.
“We’ve travelled the world to bring you the biggest stories, from conflicts to natural disasters. We’ve poured cold water on some extraordinary claims, and waded in as our neighbours, the lucky country, weren’t so lucky,” he said.
“We’ve loved bringing you the news. Thank you, New Zealand.”
From today, media organisation Stuff will produce a 6pm bulletin, after hiring many former Newshub journalists, that will continue to be broadcast on Three.
Shortly before 5pm yesterday, Newshub staff gathered outside their Eden Terrace studio for a final photo. Journalists from across the country are understood to have travelled up to Auckland from the final 6pm broadcast.
Flynn was visibly emotional as she shared her personal advice for how to move on from the show, joking, “It’s time for a sleep-in,” while Driver added that “there’s some great things about not doing it”, including not having to wear suits any more and that “you can grow your hair really long”.
Driver and Flynn, who co-hosted Sunrise, know how it feels. “We were so privileged, I think of it as the golden years of my career,” Flynn said.
“We got to be in people’s homes during really amazing moments.”
Meanwhile, Henry was more realistic about the shutdown.
“Life is changing. And I don’t know why the people that run outfits fail to see it,” he said. “Did we expect everything to remain the same?”
Meanwhile, Gower was told yesterday that he has missed out on funding from NZ On Air for another season of his current affairs show Paddy Gower Has Issues.
“I’m disappointed, but I still believe in journalism and will find a way back!” he said.
McRoberts concluded the final 6pm bulletin with a Māori proverb.
Despite stating they would look to co-fund local news, after a five-week consultation period Warner Bros Discovery confirmed there would be a restructure to 75% of the New Zealand office and Newshub itself reported around 200 staff would lose their jobs.
“What is the most important thing in the world? It is the people, it is the people, it is the people.”
McRoberts said through a cracking voice, “Thank you for being our people. We have loved being yours”.
The closure of Newshub – including its website – and other production cuts at Three were confirmed in April. Owners Warner Bros Discovery met with staff to break the news, revealing there was no planned deal “at this stage” with third parties and hundreds of jobs would be lost.
The initial announcement came on February 28, revealing Newshub, one of New Zealand’s biggest news providers, would shut down at the end of June. The announcement came during a meeting held by the brand’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, leaving staff “devastated”.
