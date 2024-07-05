“We’ve loved bringing you the news. Thank you, New Zealand.”

Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts fronted an emotional final Newshub 6pm bulletin.

From today, media organisation Stuff will produce a 6pm bulletin, after hiring many former Newshub journalists, that will continue to be broadcast on Three.

Shortly before 5pm yesterday, Newshub staff gathered outside their Eden Terrace studio for a final photo. Journalists from across the country are understood to have travelled up to Auckland from the final 6pm broadcast.

“That was f*****g Newshub,” Patrick Gower yelled to the crowd as the photos were being taken.

Several Newshub staff members walked out with bouquets of flowers, red-faced and teary-eyed ahead of the final bulletins.

“It’s going to be a good show, something to celebrate,” Rebecca Wright said.

In a segment filmed earlier yesterday, Hayes said while holding back tears, “My motto today, no tears until 7 o’clock.”

Speaking from the studio, she reminded viewers that the day marked the end of an era, adding: “More than 300 jobs have now gone, with many still out of work.”

Asked how she was feeling earlier yesterday, Newshub entertainment editor Kate Rodger said, “I’ve turned up like it’s any other ordinary day, except it’s not just any other ordinary day.”

Newshub staff from around the country gathered on the newsroom’s front doorstep for one last photograph together. Photo / Alex Burton

Europe correspondent Listette Raymer, when speaking about the result of the British election, said the result was inevitable.

“Today’s result was so predictable, I was able to confidently film this, weeks in advance, before flying home to New Zealand,” she said.

Speaking to the Herald’s Shayne Currie for Media Insider, Hayes and McRoberts revealed it was touch and go as to whether they’d get to appear together last night.

The colleagues and close friends, who have shared a studio for eight years, have both been battling a nasty bug.

They skipped farewell parties and popped throat lozenges to be with the public last night, telling Media Insider, “We’ll pull through.”

Hayes said of the final bulletin: “I’ve been personally trying not to think about it.”

“That’s my approach to it and what will be, will be on the final night, in terms of the emotion of it,” she said.

“In terms of what we might say, it just has to be genuine and in the moment.”

Throughout the week, Newshub’s presenters have shared their memories of their time with TV3, from AM’s Melissa Chan-Green and Lloyd Burr to Amanda Gillies to Patrick Gower.

“It’s a strange one, mixed emotions,” Chan-Green said on Tuesday as she sat with breakfast TV veterans Paul Henry, Oliver Driver and Carly Flynn.

Flynn was visibly emotional as she shared her personal advice for how to move on from the show, joking, “It’s time for a sleep-in,” while Driver added that “there’s some great things about not doing it”, including not having to wear suits any more and that “you can grow your hair really long”.

Driver and Flynn, who co-hosted Sunrise, know how it feels. “We were so privileged, I think of it as the golden years of my career,” Flynn said.

“We got to be in people’s homes during really amazing moments.”

Meanwhile, Henry was more realistic about the shutdown.

“Life is changing. And I don’t know why the people that run outfits fail to see it,” he said. “Did we expect everything to remain the same?”

Meanwhile, Gower was told yesterday that he has missed out on funding from NZ On Air for another season of his current affairs show Paddy Gower Has Issues.

“I’m disappointed, but I still believe in journalism and will find a way back!” he said.

McRoberts concluded the final 6pm bulletin with a Māori proverb.

Despite stating they would look to co-fund local news, after a five-week consultation period Warner Bros Discovery confirmed there would be a restructure to 75% of the New Zealand office and Newshub itself reported around 200 staff would lose their jobs.

Patrick Gower walks out from the Newshub studio for the final time after 14 years on the job. Photo / Alex Burton

“What is the most important thing in the world? It is the people, it is the people, it is the people.”

McRoberts said through a cracking voice, “Thank you for being our people. We have loved being yours”.

The closure of Newshub – including its website – and other production cuts at Three were confirmed in April. Owners Warner Bros Discovery met with staff to break the news, revealing there was no planned deal “at this stage” with third parties and hundreds of jobs would be lost.

The initial announcement came on February 28, revealing Newshub, one of New Zealand’s biggest news providers, would shut down at the end of June. The announcement came during a meeting held by the brand’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, leaving staff “devastated”.

