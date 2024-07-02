Breakfast television in New Zealand has been a popular format – and often competitive territory – with shows like Sunrise and Breakfast greeting Kiwis at the start of their day, helmed by familiar faces that beam into homes around the country.
Some of those stars were in the Three studio yesterday, with TV veterans Paul Henry, Oliver Driver and Carly Flynn joining Burr and Chan-Green on the AM sofa, eulogising the end of the series and sharing their advice for how to move on.
Flynn was visibly emotional. “God I’m already crying,” she said wiping tears away, before pivoting to some of the positives. “It’s time for a sleep in.”
Driver and Flynn, who co-hosted Sunrise, know how it feels. “We were so privileged, I think of it as the golden years of my career,” Flynn said. “We got to be in people’s homes during really amazing moments.”
Sunrise, which launched in 2007, was canned in 2010, with TV3 saying the show was financially unsustainable. “We got told on the day,” Driver said of their cancellation. “We’re shutting you down, there’s no show today.”
But it’s nothing compared to the AM crew, she said, acknowledging that they had to keep doing 3am starts, and fronting to their audiences, throughout this period. “That’s tough as well,” said Flynn. “But the reason you do it is because of the people you’re doing it with, that’s who you get up for in the morning.”
“Everybody loves you”, she told Chan-Green and Burr. “You’ve had a great time, you’ve got good friends, you’ve had some great memories.”
That celebratory energy is something Chan-Green iterated too - after confessing she was feeling “a little upset”, she expressed optimism about the future. “It’s been lovely, we’ve still been able to enjoy that time, and get in a few last-minute requests and things we want to do.”
They joked about the positives of finishing a job like this. “There’s some great things about not doing it,” said Driver, like not having to wear suits anymore. “You can grow your hair really long.”
It also means not getting up early.
Paul Henry – who had a long tenure on New Zealand breakfast television, hosting TV One’s Breakfast from 2004 until his resignation in 2010, followed by his namesake TV3 morning show Paul Henry, announced in 2014 and ending its run in 2016 – is familiar with early starts.
“You don’t strike me as a person that misses it all that much,” said Chan-Green.
Henry shared his thoughts on the future of local media with Herald’s Shayne Currie last month, saying people had news at their fingertips “every moment of every day” and no longer “need to congregate around a TV at 6pm” to know what’s going on.
He was pessimistic about Stuff taking over the TV3news bulletin, which he predicted would be more challenging than anticipated. “They’re probably ruing that decision,” Henry said. “A decision that just goes to prove we are still not listening to the warnings.”