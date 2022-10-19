Bernadine Oliver-Kerby takes an extended period of sick leave from The AM Show due to Bell's palsy. Video / Newshub

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby takes an extended period of sick leave from The AM Show due to Bell's palsy. Video / Newshub

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby is taking an extended period of sick leave to focus on her health following a shock diagnosis.

The AM newsreader was noticeably absent from the show recently, with her co-hosts today revealing why.

Hosts Melissa Chan-Green and Ryan Bridge revealed Oliver-Kerby was experiencing facial paralysis on one side of her face due to being diagnosed with Bell's palsy.

"You may have noticed that our lovely Bernadine has been absent from the show for a while now. Bern is going to be taking an extended period of sick leave after experiencing facial paralysis on one side of her face due to Bell's palsy," shared Green.

"Bernadine can't wait to reunite with the team, with us and with you at home, the AM viewers and with the rest of the recovery now her main priority," continued Bridge.

Bridge also noted that Oliver-Kerby was extremely grateful to the team at Auckland Hospital who "took such great care of her".

Chan also later extended her thanks from the team "for taking such good care of our friend".

The duo went on to reveal how strange it was to read the statement off-script when it was about someone so close to them.

Bridge then went off script sharing the team's best wishes for the stalwart presenter.

"Bern we love you, you know we do. You're an incredible presence on this programme. We love your wit, we love your humour, we miss you. We look forward to seeing you back as soon as you can."

The presenter has been off air recently with her co-hosts today revealing why. Photo / Instagram

What is Bell's palsy?

Bell's palsy, also known as facial palsy, is the sudden onset of paralysis of one of the facial nerves.

Southern Cross NZ describes the symptoms as being "muscle weakness on one side of the face, causing the face to droop".

"Bell's palsy can affect anyone. Its annual incidence is 2 to 3 people per 10,000 of the population, and this is thought to be similar across all ethnic groups and between men and women. Pregnant women and people with diabetes have an increased risk."

If you think you might be suffering from Bell's palsy you should urgently seek help from your healthcare provider.