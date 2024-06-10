Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Paul Henry on the dangers facing Stuff over new 6pm TV news bulletin; Top PR agency axes roles

Shayne Currie
By
9 mins to read
Paul Henry at the ACT party rally in central Auckland; Newshub and soon-to-be Stuff newsreader Samantha Hayes. Photos / Alex Burton, Lee Howell, IDC

Paul Henry at the ACT party rally in central Auckland; Newshub and soon-to-be Stuff newsreader Samantha Hayes. Photos / Alex Burton, Lee Howell, IDC

Midweek Media Insider: Top Kiwi agency confirms redundancies - and new roles - as Australian telco client pulls back; TVNZ content removed from Stuff site, four weeks before rival bulletin launches; Paul Henry’s warning over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business