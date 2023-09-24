OPINION

It’s almost time to exercise our opportunity to influence whose hands will guide our country through the next three years.

I have not yet decided which party will be afforded my precious party vote. The “for-the-most-part” much-less-valuable candidate vote, in my case, is going to David Seymour, my local representative.

While I’ve not yet locked in the party I will vote for, I do absolutely know the direction in which I will vote.

And so I know the parties who are not in contention to win Paul Henry’s tick of approval.

I cannot give Labour one more day at the helm.

There is no question our country, brimming with opportunity, is going backwards at pace.

As Labour tinkers with social engineering in a country full of mutes too afraid to say “enough already”, the economy and bastions of vibrant living slide.

Is New Zealand a safer country to live in than the one they inherited control over and have governed since October 26, 2017? No, it is not.

It is a measurably less safe place to live and do business.

Have health outcomes, education and housing been stand-out winners under Labour? No, they have not.

Is our infrastructure in better shape …? Oh please!

And perhaps in a strange way, most importantly, if you are born with disadvantage in our country are you assured of basic protection from abuse at the hands of those charged with your care? No, sadly you are not.

Promises have not been kept, transparency has not been transparent. If Labour is given another term my prediction is the very best we can expect is no personal benefit from the axing of GST on fresh fruit and vegetables and only a massive added cost to the taxpayer in compliance costs to administer it. That’s the very best.

I’m an environmentalist at heart but I could never vote Green.

They are not a party championing the environment, they are socialists who have no idea how to make money. They know only how to spend other people’s money. They can not be a trusted tail wagging any dog.

Meanwhile, in my opinion, Te Pāti Māori are separatists. End of story. We have a small country geographically isolated. With that comes challenges and opportunities. We can meet those together and thrive as one people. Separately we will atrophy.

It is alarming how often I find myself agreeing with the policy directions of New Zealand First and it has to be said Winston Peters did act as something of an anchor on Jacinda Arden’s unpleasant extremes. But can you trust them/him? No. At best a well-thought-out strategic vote for New Zealand First, only under certain circumstances, would be a very risky move.

The Opportunities Party (TOP)? Wildly contradictory policy in my opinion and almost certainly a wasted vote. Why would you?

So, National and Act. It’s all about the economy. If you have the money you can invest it. If you haven’t - nothing can save you.

National should be the obvious choice for me in this election so why is it not? Why do I get the feeling they will tread far too lightly in the directions I want them to go?

Well, it’s because they are treading far too lightly. Paralysed by the fear they might alienate one or two voters if they were pragmatic on policy direction. You cannot be everything to everyone - so don’t try.

This country needs a lurch toward strong growth and a massive lurch toward encouraging the private sector. We need a stupendous lurch toward greater security for our people, the first priority of any government is to protect its citizens.

And we need to draw a thick line under the separate governance bullshit that has been encouraged to infiltrate our systems and lives. We need to fix the roads and put our people to work on projects that lift us all in real ways.

We need to welcome new New Zealanders that we need not “flog our capacity silly” bringing in those that need us. I don’t think National have the fortitude to turn our ailing ship in the right direction. At best, they will slow its advance toward disaster.

Act leader David Seymour has the great fortune to be able to proclaim without fear of having to deliver.

And so Act… might Act have the spine National needs? Probably not but they will help.

David Seymour will never be Prime Minister. He has the great fortune to be able to proclaim without fear of having to deliver. But at least he does at times proclaim.

I think National needs Act to keep it on some kind of trajectory that just might advance us beyond a few more years.

I am not optimistic for our once plucky little country that batted far beyond its weight.

I don’t think we are outward thinkers who understand our opportunities and can advance together. I think we have become a rather sad little country that would prefer to squabble amongst ourselves than face the world with a united pride and ambition.

The point of writing this for me is a desire to inspire consideration. Perhaps a few souls after reading this will sense a little more urgency in their vote. Perhaps.

Just don’t waste any energy deriding me for my views. The fact is I’m right. Surrender to that now. There is no time to waste. The inevitable is far too close.

* Broadcaster Paul Henry is currently in Fiji. Find him on Instagram at @thehenryspirit



