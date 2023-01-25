AM hosts share an update on Bernadine Oliver-Kerby as the broadcaster remains off-air due to her health. Video / AM

AM hosts share an update on Bernadine Oliver-Kerby as the broadcaster remains off-air due to her health. Video / AM

TVNZ’s Breakfast and Warner Brothers Discovery’s AM Show both returned to our screens this week, meaning the battle for ratings is back on. So far, Breakfast has streaked ahead by 100,000 viewers in a broad age-range measure, but AM has the biggest audience for viewers aged 25 to 54.

Nearly a year ago, both morning shows underwent an overhaul, with a rebrand for AM and new set for Breakfast.

Last week, Breakfast also unveiled their brand-new hosts: Chris Chang and Anna Burns-Francis, who made their debut on the couch on Monday. Meanwhile, AM host Bernadine Oliver-Kerby is still off air after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

So as they head into 2023, how are New Zealand’s breakfast shows rating with the average Kiwi viewer so far?

According to analytics firm Nielsen, Breakfast reached 272,400 people on Monday and 316,000 on Tuesday in the broad demographic of viewers aged 5 and over.

Meanwhile over on Three, AM reached 210,700 viewers in the same category on Monday and 215,400 on Tuesday, creating a gap of 100,000 viewers.

But in the tighter age range of 25 to 54-year-olds, 79,800 Breakfast viewers tuned in yesterday morning while 82,300 selected the AM show for their morning news.

The numbers follow what’s been a tumultuous year for both breakfast shows.

2022 saw the departure of John Campbell, replaced by Kamahl Santamaria, who also stepped down amid allegations he had behaved inappropriately towards female colleagues. The Breakfast team was left with just three presenters for the rest of the year.

And last year AM hosts Ryan Bridge and Melissa Chan-Green revealed their co-host Bernadine Oliver-Kerby was on leave recovering from Bell’s Palsy - later diagnosed as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Time will tell in 2023 whether that ratings gap will narrow or whether it will remain, as it has done for the past few years.

Earlier today, TVNZ apologised over a segment during which Breakfast hosts fired at a doll of former US President Donald Trump using a look-a-like gun.

All four presenters took turns during yesterday’s morning show using a bug killer fashioned in the shape of a gun and a Trump doll as a target.

The stunt has been widely condemned by viewers questioning whether the action of a mock shooting was appropriate.

The new-look AM show launched in February 2022 with Ryan Bridge, Melissa Chan-Green, William Waiirua and Bernadine Oliver-Kerby. Photo / Supplied

Today TVNZ said while it was intended to be a fun segment, “further consideration should have been given to the perception created by using this product on a political themed toy.

“This segment on Breakfast was intended to be a light-hearted look at the popular Bug A Salt,” TVNZ told the Herald.

“Our team trialled the salt bullets on each other’s arms and legs before grabbing a Trump troll doll that was in the office to showcase the product further.

“We apologise if this segment upset any of our viewers.”

It comes after Anna Burns-Francis and Chris Chang made their Breakfast debut on Monday alongside co-hosts Jenny-May Clarkson and Matty McLean.

“It’s genuinely such a pleasure to be back, and so nice to have two new friends along for the ride,” McLean said of his new colleagues, affectionately nicknamed “ABF” and “Changy” by himself and Clarkson.

Burns-Francis jokingly asked, “Anyone got matchsticks?” to keep her eyes open after the early morning start.

Meanwhile, Breakfast’s competitor AM has given an update on host Bernadine Oliver-Kerby’s health battle.

Last year the popular television presenter took extended leave from the AM show as it was revealed she was suffering from Bell’s palsy, a condition which causes facial paralysis. According to Newshub, Oliver-Kerby has since been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which displays similar symptoms to Bell’s palsy.

This morning Oliver-Kerby’s co-hosts shared an update on their colleague’s condition.

Ryan Bridge told viewers: “She’s making great progress. She is missing you all, she sent us a text to say that, but she also has a little more resting to do.”

And Melissa Chan-Green added: “We’re really looking forward to having Bern back with us soon.”











