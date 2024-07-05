Warner Bros Discovery confirmed in April that Newshub is shutting down today, July 5, 2024. As the network’s last broadcast goes to air, Newshub Live at 6 presenters Mike McRoberts, Sam Hayes and their colleagues bid farewell.

Newshub journalists from across the country have gathered outside their Auckland studio ahead of their final 6pm bulletin tonight, with tears already flowing as the broadcaster’s 34 years on air comes to an end.

Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts will present their last new bulletin together.

From tomorrow, media organisation Stuff will produce a 6pm bulletin after hiring many former Newshub journalists who will continue to be broadcast on Three.

Shortly before 5pm today, Newshub staff gathered outside their Eden Terrace studio for a final photo. Journalists from across the country are understood to have travelled up to Auckland from the final 6pm broadcast.

“That was f*****g Newshub,” Patrick Gower yelled to the crowd as the photos were being taken.

Several Newshub staff members have walked out with bouquets of flowers, red-faced and teary-eyed ahead of the final bulletins tonight.

“It’s going to be a good show, something to celebrate,” Rebecca Wright said.

Follow our live blog for the biggest moments as they happen:

Load more

Story continues below:

Speaking to the NZ Herald’s Shayne Currie for Media Insider yesterday, Hayes and McRoberts revealed it was touch and go as to whether they’d get to appear together.

The colleagues and close friends, who have shared a studio for eight years, have both been battling a nasty bug.

They’ve skipped farewell parties and popped throat lozenges to be with us tonight, telling Media Insider, “We’ll pull through.”

Hayes said of the final bulletin, “I’ve been personally trying not to think about it.

“That’s my approach to it and what will be, will be on the final night, in terms of the emotion of it.

“In terms of what we might say, it just has to be genuine and in the moment.”

Throughout the week, Newshub’s presenters have shared their memories of their time with TV3, from AM’s Melissa Chan-Green and Lloyd Burr to Amanda Gillies to Patrick Gower.

“It’s a strange one, mixed emotions,” Chan-Green said on Tuesday as she sat with breakfast TV veterans Paul Henry, Oliver Driver and Carly Flynn.

Flynn was visibly emotional as she shared her personal advice for how to move on from the show, joking, “It’s time for a sleep-in,” while Driver added that “there’s some great things about not doing it”, including not having to wear suits any more and that “you can grow your hair really long”.

Former Sunrise hosts Oliver Driver and Carly Flynn joined Lloyd Burr and Melissa Chan-Green on the AM sofa to share their experience and advice.

Driver and Flynn, who co-hosted Sunrise, know how it feels. “We were so privileged, I think of it as the golden years of my career,” Flynn said. “We got to be in people’s homes during really amazing moments.”

Meanwhile, Henry was more realistic about the shutdown.

“Life is changing. And I don’t know why the people that run outfits fail to see it,” he said. “Did we expect everything to remain the same?”

Veteran broadcaster Paul Henry, who has had several stints on breakfast TV, shared his thoughts on the industry with AM hosts Lloyd Burr and Melissa Chan-Green on Tuesday.

Chan-Green shared a “love letter” to Three earlier in the week, thanking Kiwis for their support over the years.

“Thank you to everyone who has chosen AM,” she said. “You’ve helped us close the ratings gap, kept up the commercial support and the messages of what AM means to our viewers have kept us going over the last six months.

“It made it feel like we were in this together, and I like to think that’s what morning telly on TV3 has done best all these years.”

While Chan-Green has yet to reveal where she will be taking her career next, her now-former co-host, Burr, is joining Stuff as their new explainer editor.

Meanwhile, Gower has been told today that he has missed out on funding from NZ On Air for another season of his current affairs show Paddy Gower Has Issues.

“I’m disappointed, but I still believe in journalism and will find a way back!” he said.

Newshub announces closure

Ryan Bridge (left) and Mike McRoberts after the announcement that Newshub would close.

The closure of Newshub – including its website – and other production cuts at Three were confirmed in April, reported Shayne Currie for the Herald’s Media Insider column. Owners Warner Bros Discovery met with staff to break the news, revealing there was no planned deal “at this stage” with third parties and hundreds of jobs would be lost.

The initial announcement came on February 28, revealing Newshub, one of New Zealand’s biggest news providers, would shut down at the end of June. The announcement came during a meeting held by the brand’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, leaving staff “devastated”.

Despite stating they would look to co-fund local news, after a five-week consultation period Warner Bros Discovery confirmed there would be a restructure to 75% of the New Zealand office and Newshub itself reported around 200 staff will lose their jobs.

While the move has been described as a blow for local democracy, with the final Newshub 6pm bulletin scheduled for Friday, July 5, Stuff recently announced it would step in and provide a 6pm bulletin for Three from July 6.



















