Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Who owns Newshub: TV3′s troubled ownership tale

Madison Reidy
By
4 mins to read
Newshub's 6pm co-anchors Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts. Photo / Supplied

Newshub's 6pm co-anchors Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts. Photo / Supplied

The fate of the troubled media asset best known as Three or TV3 has been tumultuous for years, with public sales tossing it between private equity and global media ownership.

Warner Bros. Discovery,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

MediaWorks era

Debt buyouts

Latest from Business