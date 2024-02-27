Ryan Bridge left Mel Chan Green and Three's AM show late last year to prepare for a new 7pm show in 2024.

Staff at one of our biggest media companies have been called to a meeting this morning, with speculation of a major announcement impacting the company’s future.

Warner. Bros Discovery - which runs Three and Newshub - has called the staff meeting for 11am. Staff in Auckland have been asked to attend in person; those around the rest of the country, or who can’t otherwise make it, will dial in on Zoom.

“Staff are super anxious,” said one source.

They said the meeting had been scheduled for some time - but the language for the invitation changed this morning, with the suggestion it was an important announcement and roles might be impacted.

Another source thought it might be standard ‘town hall’ catch-up.

It is understood Warner Bros. Discovery’s NZ boss, Glen Kyne, will be part of this morning’s meeting - but the company’s APAC president, James Gibbons, is also in town.

Warner Bros Discovery head of networks (NZ, Australia, Japan) Glen Kyne. Photo / supplied

Warner Bros. Discovery spokespeople have not returned messages this morning.

There are suggestions the company - which posted a $35 million post-tax loss in 2022 - might make an announcement on the future of terrestrial television.

At the time of the 2022 financial results being signed off, on May 31 last year, the company gave a minimum 12-month commitment to continue to finance the New Zealand operation.

Warner Bros. Discovery pays huge fees - millions of dollars - to broadcast terrestrially and has sought relief from the government.

It has also made no secret of the fact of its focus on becoming a digital-only streaming operation in the future.

There is also huge pressure in the Newshub news division with several shows - including Ryan Bridge’s new 7pm show - delayed by months as a result of a hiring freeze.

Over the past 12 months, the company has seen a dramatic change to its news and current affairs menu.

In August 2023, it announced the axing of its AM Early show and its 11.30am news bulletin on Newshub. Earlier in 2023, it quietly dropped the 8pm news bulletin on its Eden channel.

But the biggest bombshell came in October, with news that its 7pm show, The Project, would end its six-year run on December 1. In its place, and earmarked for early 2024, a new show hosted by Bridge, who has been lifted out from presenting duties of the AM show.

But that new show, Bridge, has been beset by delays, mainly caused by a hiring freeze at Warner Bros. Discovery. It was expected to be on air by now, but inside sources then pinpointed April and - as late as last week - June.

Three’s Newshub Nation and Paddy Gower Has Issues have also been delayed.

In the background, its head of news, Sarah Bristow, has left the business - and has been replaced by an interim head, Richard Sutherland.

US giant Discovery bought TV arm of MediaWorks - including Three and its news brand Newshub - in December 2020.

MediaWorks, which has its own financial struggles, continues to operate as a radio and outdoor business, owned by US company Oaktree Capital Management and outdoor advertising company QMS.

In April 2022, Discovery and Warner Bros came together in a multi-billion-dollar merger, to form Warner Bros. Discovery.

In 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Zealand operation posted a $35 million post-tax loss (following a $21m loss the previous year), raising questions about its American owners’ commitment to a loss-making operation at the bottom of the world.

In notes to its 2022 financial accounts - signed on May 31, 2023 - WBD directors said they were consolidating New Zealand operations and implementing a global strategy to deliver synergies to improve operating earnings.

While this strategy was under way, the directors committed to providing sufficient financial assistance to continue operations for a minimum 12 months from the date of signing the financial statements.

In an interview in August, Warner Bros. Discovery local boss Glen Kyne painted a picture of a business fully focused on a digital future - and one also seeking financial relief from the Government, along with other traditional broadcasters.

“What is the future of free-to-air [terrestrial] television? What does that look like into the future? That’s taking a lot of my time, a huge amount of my time, right now,” Kyne said at the time.

“The trends aren’t changing; we see just this continual decline in what we call traditional linear audiences.”

He said that was balanced by huge growth, digitally. “Everything we see about the streaming world gives us a lot of buoyancy and optimism for the future. That’s where our energy and attention is going.”





According to media reports, Kyne met with the then Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson last year to seek financial relief. Those conversations have certainly continued under the new National-led coalition.

In an internal staff email, released to the Herald, Kyne said at the time: “To be clear, our request to the minister was not for money as was initially and incorrectly reported. We are however, seeking change for the benefit of the entire New Zealand sector via relief from the significant Kordia fees that all broadcast media organisations pay to a state-owned company for broadcast infrastructure.

“We have been very clear regarding our strategic transition to a digitally-led operating model in a timely, efficient and effective way. In this future model, the broadcast infrastructure would not be required. The proposed Kordia relief benefits multiple players, including state-owned TVNZ, and will enable us to heavily invest into our digital transition.”