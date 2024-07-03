A live Warriors NRL game at 5pm would not help ratings, she added.

The new bulletin - a half-hour at weekends, fronted by Laura Tupou and a full hour on weekdays fronted by Samantha Hayes - replaces the Newshub at 6 bulletin.

Newshub shuts down this Friday, with the loss of almost 300 jobs across Warner Bros Discovery’s newsroom and other departments.

Petersen said she and Boucher had been looking intently at rehearsals for the new bulletin, which is using a new virtual reality set.

Boucher and Petersen played a video at the conclusion of their presentation, featuring Hayes in a VR studio set-up, with a dark blue colour scheme. The video also featured new imagery of Hayes at a newsdesk.

An audience member's screengrab of the new-look 6pm news, as presented to an advertising and marketing seminar in Auckland today.

“It will be new and it will be different but not so different that it scares that existing audience away,” said Petersen. “And I think that’s another interesting balance and a fine line that we will continue to walk.”

Boucher said the project had been “really, really exciting” but there had been “no shortage of comments from the sidelines”.

“Everything from ‘why are you going into it?’, ‘why are you doing this?’ or people trying to understand what this actually is.

“We’ve been amazed at the assumptions that we’ve had that we are taking over television ... but actually we are creating something that is new, that is fitting into a slot where an audience is looking forward to getting news.

“We’re not standing up there to do an interpretive dance at 6pm.”

A screenshot of part of the new-look 6pm news. Photo / Stuff

The pair based their slide show on a blossoming relationship, where they could be candid with one another, working through inevitable “tension points”.

The pair talked of time pressures.

“We haven’t much time, let’s be honest,” said Petersen.

“The pressure for our business of still making a product and having to move into a new way of working with what quite honestly is a diminishing workforce and everything that’s ahead of those people ... the pressures of that have been immense.

“They are visceral, and they are also birthing something new. That tension in itself has been quite something. Throwing another party into that as well ... that just kind of amplifies it.

“I can’t believe we are here and we’ve got this far.”

Boucher said external commentary could create ripple effects through the team.

“They start to listen to some of those things ... we’ve just made sure that we get everybody focused on what we’re actually trying to do.”

Boucher said it was an enterprise-wide project for Stuff, with the newsroom and other departments fully involved.

Stuff owner Sinead Boucher with outgoing Warner Bros Discovery New Zealand boss Glen Kyne at a press conference to announce Stuff would take over production of the 6pm news. Photo / Michael Craig

“There is a new energy that’s coming through as people have really enjoyed learning new skills and thinking about how they can tell stories in more broader and more expanded ways.”

Boucher said she had also received a lot of support from the public, happy that a company had stepped in.

“At the same time, we’ve had to be really, really conscious that over in Juliet’s world, there’s a lot of big emotions and things happening this week. Not everything that we’re thinking about and doing or considering necessarily important is what’s front of mind for you right this week.”

Petersen: “Again, that’s a balance. As WBD, we have taken great care through this process of our people.

“That is absolutely our number one priority and we’re incredibly proud and we want to make sure that that continues, but on the other hand, we have to make sure that we’re looking forward.”

Renewed battle for 6pm TV ad revenue

The 6pm newsreaders: Newshub's Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts and TVNZ's Simon Dallow.

As reported by Media Insider earlier today, with Warner Bros Discovery closing Newshub on Friday – and the launch of Stuff’s new 6pm news bulletin on Saturday – a battle for TV advertising revenue has been reignited.

Under its new 6pm TV news arrangements, Warner Bros Discovery will pay Stuff a flat fee to provide the new bulletin on Three – understood to be in the range of $6 million to $8m a year.

That leaves Warner Bros Discovery free to gather as much advertising revenue as possible in and around the bulletin - and retain the lot.

Unshackled from running an expensive newsroom, it has been offering some big cut-price advertising deals for July-September – in some cases between 35%-45% off its normal rate card, according to Media Insider sources.

As demand has grown, it is understood those rates have returned somewhat closer to normal levels more recently.

Warner Bros Discovery would not confirm specifics this week but a spokesman said: “We regularly assess and update our rate card by looking across our full range of broadcast and streaming platforms. This means rate card base rates tend to fluctuate depending on a wide variety of elements, such as viewer behaviour, the current state of the wider market and economy, and even seasonal factors.”

TVNZ is also said to be competing strongly for advertising revenue, although one senior source said its rate card concessions were in single-figure percentages.

The big question remains just how the 6pm bulletins will perform, ratings-wise, in the coming weeks - and how much advertising revenue will be up for grabs by the end of the year in a very subdued economy.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.