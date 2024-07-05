Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: Newshub closure - Paddy Gower show misses out on NZ on Air funding; Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts’ farewell interview; Beacon Awards winners

Shayne Currie
By
18 mins to read
Newsreader Eric Young will present his final 5.30pm bulletin for Sky TV on Friday night. Video / Ben Dickens / Jason Dorday

A sad day for New Zealand media just got worse - Paddy Gower has missed out on funding for a new season of his TV show; Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts’ farewell interview; Six things

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business