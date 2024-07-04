Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Newshub closure - 6pm newsreaders Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes on their final hour and bulletin together

Shayne Currie
By
10 mins to read
Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts have become close friends as well as colleagues at Newshub. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts have become close friends as well as colleagues at Newshub. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The dateline and opening credits will roll just one more time.

As Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts’ Newshub colleague Paddy Gower might have once declared, ‘there is just one hour to go’.

Hayes and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand