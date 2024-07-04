Swims, real name Jaten Collin Dimsdale, was born and raised in Georgia.
At a young age, his father introduced him to soul music - Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Stevie Wonder and the like.
His passion for performing was born at high school when he was part of musicals and Shakespeare plays. He learned the piano, the ukelele and started crafting his unique style by watching YouTube videos.
His own channel followed and he was propelled onto the world stage when a rendition of Michael Jackson’s Rock With You went viral. Hits by Lewis Capaldi, Amy Winehouse and - famously - Shania Twain followed.
Swims’ blend of country, pop, R&B and soul made a mark on the music industry and in January 2021 he released his first single.
Zap forward to July 2024.
Swims has five EPs under his belt and the chart-topping album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1).
The album - explained as his journey “through the depths of self-discovery” - is stunning.
It lives up to the promises of the promotional garb:
He powered through the opening tracks, both he and his band Freak Freely full noise, full energy - their commitment to a good show radiating.
It was Swims’ first time in Christchurch and he raved about our city, the food, the people.
“You’re just wonderful... you’re so cute,” he said.
The majority of artists drop the performance city’s name in their between-song chat and promise it’s the best town/crowd/venue/people they’ve ever appeared in front of.
But when Swims says it, you believe it. When he talks to the crowd - and when he sings - the sense he is really doing it JUST for you is overwhelming.
He’s got a way about him, a vulnerability, an intimacy, an authenticity and a warmth that connects with the crowd on a different level from most musicians I have seen live. There’s no sense he’s planned what he is saying, no feeling it’s time-filling.
I’m relatively new to the Teddy Swims party but after last night, I am a firm fan and am excited to see where this musical dynamo goes in future.
Where he goes next is Auckland’s Spark Arena. If you’re going - I’m jealous as hell. And if you’re not - holy hecka you are missing out.
Last night was, by far, the best concert I have been to this year. It was everything, all at once, and no one in the Town Hall wanted it to end.
And Teddy, mate, if you’re reading this - YOU’RE so cute!
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice - and the occasional concert review. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz