It’s the voice of a man who really knows how to tell a story in a song, a man who isn’t afraid to wear bare his whole heart in a lyric - a man who can captivate an audience with little effort.

And he did just that last night in Christchurch. In his socks.

Kiwis are among Teddy Swims' biggest fans, thanks to his viral cover of Six60's Rivers. Photo / Supplied

For those not already on Team Teddy, here’s what you need to know.

Swims, real name Jaten Collin Dimsdale, was born and raised in Georgia.

At a young age, his father introduced him to soul music - Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Stevie Wonder and the like.

His passion for performing was born at high school when he was part of musicals and Shakespeare plays. He learned the piano, the ukelele and started crafting his unique style by watching YouTube videos.

His own channel followed and he was propelled onto the world stage when a rendition of Michael Jackson’s Rock With You went viral. Hits by Lewis Capaldi, Amy Winehouse and - famously - Shania Twain followed.

Swims’ blend of country, pop, R&B and soul made a mark on the music industry and in January 2021 he released his first single.

Zap forward to July 2024.

Swims has five EPs under his belt and the chart-topping album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1).

The album - explained as his journey “through the depths of self-discovery” - is stunning.

It lives up to the promises of the promotional garb:

“Deeply resonant”, tick.

“A genre-defying sound”, tick.

“Swims effortlessly navigates through a diverse range of musical styles, showcasing his remarkable versatility and artistry”, tick.

And last night at the Christchurch Town Hall we saw him perform part of it, among other offerings, live.

The show, like Auckland later in the week, was sold out and the venue was absolutely buzzing. The town hall is an incredible venue for artists like Swims; intimate with the most delicious acoustics.

Teddy Swims' real name is Jaten Dimsdale. Photo / JAR

After Australian songstress Meg Mac warmed up the crowd with a powerful set that matched her stunning vocals, we were ready for Teddy.

From the moment his white-sock-clad food touched the stage, he had us in the palm of his hand.

He powered through the opening tracks, both he and his band Freak Freely full noise, full energy - their commitment to a good show radiating.

It was Swims’ first time in Christchurch and he raved about our city, the food, the people.

“You’re just wonderful... you’re so cute,” he said.

The majority of artists drop the performance city’s name in their between-song chat and promise it’s the best town/crowd/venue/people they’ve ever appeared in front of.

But when Swims says it, you believe it. When he talks to the crowd - and when he sings - the sense he is really doing it JUST for you is overwhelming.

The show was packed with hits including a cover dedicated to Six60. Photo / Bevan Triebels Photography

He’s got a way about him, a vulnerability, an intimacy, an authenticity and a warmth that connects with the crowd on a different level from most musicians I have seen live. There’s no sense he’s planned what he is saying, no feeling it’s time-filling.

The way Swims engages, it feels like you’re sharing a moment with an old friend.

I won’t spoil the show by running you through the whole set-list. But I will say that you are in for an absolute treat.

Highlights for me were Hammer To My Heart, Simple Things, Devil In A Dress, Tell Me, All That Really Matters, The Door and - of course - Lose Control.

He also threw in a brand new track, and a couple of covers including a rendition of Six60′s Rivers, which he dedicated to his Kiwi band “friends”.

Swims has an affinity for New Zealand- some of his earliest fans hailed from Aotearoa, commenting on his YouTube videos with “Kia Oras” and support.

It’s something he says he will never forget.

“I am a kindred spirit of the Kiwis, he said.

“You are my first love... you’re so beautiful.”

Teddy Swims says the biggest part of his fanbase is in New Zealand. Photo / The Work of JAR

Swims then spoke about how his music is an outlet for his loss, grief, pain and life struggles. How it, and those who love it, have changed his entire world.

“You guys saved my life,” he said.

“Thank you for letting me dump my trauma on strangers.”

You can hear what he means in songs like All That Really Matters and Some Things I’ll Never Know. They are devastating, raw - utterly relatable.

I’m relatively new to the Teddy Swims party but after last night, I am a firm fan and am excited to see where this musical dynamo goes in future.

Where he goes next is Auckland’s Spark Arena. If you’re going - I’m jealous as hell. And if you’re not - holy hecka you are missing out.

Last night was, by far, the best concert I have been to this year. It was everything, all at once, and no one in the Town Hall wanted it to end.

And Teddy, mate, if you’re reading this - YOU’RE so cute!

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice - and the occasional concert review. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz



