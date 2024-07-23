Up to 10,000 people are expected to meet at Eden Park on September 29th in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world's largest haka. Video / Whakaata Māori

The event aims to bring the record back to New Zealand after being held by the French since 2014.

The current record, set by 4028 participants in France, will be challenged in a display of national pride and unity.

Dame Hinewehi Mohi, cultural ambassador for HAKA and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, highlights the deeper meaning behind the event.

“Haka is a powerful statement of national pride, cultural heritage, unity and a landmark occasion to create a new world record and reclaim the title from the current holders.”