Spy: Bachelorette Danielle Robinson and YouTube star Logan Dodds’ lavish wedding

The New Year wedding season got off to a fabulous start with the stunning Bay of Plenty nuptials of former Bachelorette Danielle Robinson and tradie and former YouTube superstar Logan Dodds.

A week-long extravaganza led up to their New Year’s Eve nuptials at the palatial Ātaahua Estate in Ōmokoroa, Tauranga.

Among family and friends, A-list guests included the man who introduced the pair, Dodds’ good friend and Warriors star Shaun Johnson and his wife, former Silver Fern Kayla; influencer Anna Reeve and husband, radio personality Jay; Playboy playmate Jaylene Cooke; international Australian model Tilly Smith and film-maker Sam Evans. Other Warriors stars in attendance were Jazz Tevaga and Josh Curran.

Robinson has chosen to go with her married name Dodds. Photo / Jonny Scott

Robinson’s father is Mark Robinson, owner of One New Zealand Warriors, and his 31-year-old daughter is global marketing director of Autex Acoustics. She also takes an interest in the marketing of the Warriors.

Dodds, 32, is still an in-demand digital creator. He inspires people with his business - The Trade Collective - and is credited with creating the nostalgic, feel-good factor with the Warriors last season, where he was the club’s digital content lead.

Robinson made it to the final two on the first season of The Bachelor NZ in 2015 and moved on as an A-lister in her own right after Art Green chose Matilda Rice over her.

The following New Year’s Eve, Shaun Johnson introduced her to Dodds - the pair’s eighth anniversary was celebrated with their wedding.

Speaking exclusively to Spy, Robinson, who has now chosen to go with her married name Dodds, says she found the perfect venue by researching private estates.

The glorious estate is among the most luxurious offers in New Zealand and is set amid magnificent Italian landscaped gardens. Photo / Johnny Scott

“They hadn’t booked a wedding before so I’m so thankful they trusted us with their home and made our dream wedding come to life,” she tells Spy.

The glorious estate is among the most luxurious offers in New Zealand and is set amid magnificent Italian landscaped gardens complete with a tennis court and a swimming pool adorned with Roman-style pillars and urns. The five-state rooms are decorated with a curated selection of exquisite artwork, antiques and Venetian furniture, giving a true Italian palazzo ambience.

Whilst the couple prepared for their big day they enjoyed the jaw-dropping facilities ranging from a private gym to an exclusive yoga studio.

“The theme of the day and night was bold and bright, we wanted to break wedding traditions and make it unique. As it was New Year’s, we wanted everyone to feel glamorous and fun,” the new Mrs Dodds says.

Robinson wore a white strapless Jane Hill gown while Dodds wore a cream tuxedo by Crane Brothers. Photo / Jonny Scott

The bride wore a white strapless Jane Hill gown and the groom wore a cream tuxedo by Crane Brothers. Their bridal party had eight people on each side all dressed beautifully in jewel colours.

“The bridal parties were there to spend the week with us and didn’t have big jobs as no one walked down the aisle or stood at the front unless they were simply having fun with us,” she says.

A nice touch was the couple’s great friend, Kiwi singing sensation Mitch Evans, with whom the couple toured in Europe last year. Evans sang the bride down the aisle and performed for guests later in the night.

The couple say they are each other’s true best friend - sharing the same passions, values and drive in life and are each other’s biggest cheerleader.

Last weekend the newlyweds were back in Auckland enjoying the ASB classic and this week they hit the beach.

They are going to Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas in April for their honeymoon, along with their best friends who they say are also getting married.