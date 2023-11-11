Former Bachelorette Danielle Robinson and YouTube star Logan Dodds are getting married next month. Photo / Supplied

Two Kiwi talents have made romance their career - now they’re making it a personal commitment.

Former Bachelorette Danielle Robinson and bridal designer Trish Peng are both gearing up for their weddings next month.

Robinson made it to the final two on the first season of The Bachelor NZ in 2015 and moved on as an A-lister in her own right after Art Green chose Matilda Rice over her.

The following New Year’s Eve the ‘It’ girl of the moment met tradie-come-YouTube superstar (at the time) Logan Dodds through a mutual friend, Warriors’ star Shaun Johnson.

Since then, the pair have shared their love of travel, sport, ice baths and good times both in Auckland and Queensland, and on many jet-set adventures.

“Logan and I are truly best friends - we share the same passions, values and drive in life and are each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” Robinson tells Spy.

Robinson, 31, is global marketing director of Autex Acoustics and also takes an interest in the marketing of her father Mark Robinson’s One New Zealand Warriors.

Dodds, 32, is still an in-demand digital creator. He inspires people with his business, The Trade Collective, and is credited with creating a nostalgic, feel-good factor at the Warriors this season, as the club’s digital content lead.

Last weekend, Robinson had her bachelorette night with friends in Matakana, which was themed “Death to Dani’s last name” at an Addams Family/Halloween-themed party.

Dodds is going to Queenstown with his groomsmen in a couple of weeks for his stag.

The couple are marking their eighth anniversary together, and are marrying on New Year’s Eve with a big party at a private estate.

Meanwhile, in early December, celebrity bridal designer Trish Peng, 32, will tie the knot with partner Tim Begg, 34, in the South Island.

Celebrity bridal designer Trish Peng will tie the knot with partner Tim Begg in the South Island.

“Tim and I first met over 12 years ago when a mutual friend introduced him at my 21st birthday,” Peng tells Spy.

“Our paths crossed again in 2016, backstage at NZ Fashion Week. Subsequently, we reconnected on the dating app Hinge in 2021 and ended up spending lockdown together.

“The rest, as they say, is history.”

The pair have become business partners and work together on their new subsidiary brand T. Begg Tailoring, offering custom suits that complement Peng’s bridal business beautifully. Even though they live and work together, Peng says they still can’t get enough of each other.

Spy caught up with Peng this week while she was en route to Hamilton Island in Australia for her luxury hens party with 10 friends. (Her bridesmaids have kept the itinerary a secret.) Peng will also have a larger bridal shower in a couple of weeks in Auckland.

“The level of excitement we feel about marrying each other is beyond words. We are each other’s best friend and number one supporter.”

About her big day, Peng could only reveal it would be in Queenstown, a civilised affair with 100 of their dearest friends and family.