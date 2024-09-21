Turmeric satay rice bowls by Rosa Flanagan and Margo Flanagan. Photo / Susannah Blatchford

Packed with roasted veggies, creamy avocado, and a zingy turmeric peanut sauce, this recipe is a wholesome way to spice up your mealtime.

Turmeric satay rice bowls

Feeds: Two

Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients