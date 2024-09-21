Put the brown rice and water in a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20–25 minutes, or until all the water has been absorbed. Remove from the heat.
Place the eggplant, cabbage, cooking oil and salt on a baking tray and toss together. Bake for 15 minutes. Then remove the cabbage and put the eggplant back in the oven for a further 5–10 minutes or until soft and golden.
While the brown rice and vegetables are cooking, make the turmeric satay. Mix all the ingredients together in a cup or small bowl until smooth and creamy. You want a pourable consistency, so add a little more water if you need to.
To serve, mix a third of the turmeric satay through the cooked brown rice. Divide the brown rice between two individual bowls. Add the roasted eggplant and cabbage, followed by the avocado, herbs, peanuts and the rest of the turmeric satay.
Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. We recommend leaving out the avocado and adding it fresh each time.
Notes
Swap: When eggplants are expensive, we love using broccoli instead. Refer to Swap with the Seasons (page 12) for more ideas.
Tip: We highly recommend doubling the turmeric satay recipe and storing the excess in a jar in the fridge to use in other ways throughout the week. It is delicious tossed through noodles and served alongside a range of different raw and/or cooked vegetables in a bowl. Add in some chicken, prawns, salmon or tofu and you have yourself a tasty turmeric satay noodle bowl.
Delicious with: Zucchini and garlic paprika, almonds (page 52) and prawns.
Extracted from Two Sisters: More Salad by Rosa Flanagan and Margo Flanagan, $49.99, published by Allen & Unwin NZ.