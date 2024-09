500g tortiglioni

Water, if needed

2 cups baby leaf spinach

Extra sage to serve

Grated parmesan to serve

For the almond and sage pesto:

2 cups fresh sage leaves

1 cup natural almonds

1/3 cup oil (extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil work well)

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1/2 cup grated parmesan

1/2 lemon, zest and juice

2 cloves garlic

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Cook the tortiglioni according to pack directions. Meanwhile, make the pesto. In a non-stick frying pan over medium heat, toast the almonds for 3-4 minutes. Add almonds and all remaining ingredients to a blender and pulse until chunky, adding oil as needed and salt and pepper to taste. Once the pasta is done, reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water, then drain. In a large pot or frying pan over medium heat, mix pasta with pesto and reserved pasta water. Toss the baby spinach leaves through the pasta. Serve with a sprinkle of parmesan and extra sage leaves.

Tip: Swap out the tortiglioni for penne or rigatoni if you want to. A short pasta with ridges is best as it will catch and hold the sauce.