Taupō is home to the largest lake in New Zealand - a no-brainer for frolicking on the water come summer, but it’s also a great go-to in winter.

Aside from being well known for its majestic (and massive) lake, Taupō is a great winter spot just waiting to be explored during the chillier months. With a mid-winter festival that embraces all things cool and cosy, as well as plenty of activities indoors and out, you’ll start wondering if summer’s all that great anyway.

Outdoor Activities

Trout fishing in Lake Taupō

Lake Taupō is a trout fishing haven, and every visitor should experience the fun of hopping on a boat and reeling in a fishing line at least once in the region. Cast your rod into any one of the numerous fishing spots in Taupō and try your best to meet the revered Rainbow Trout. What’s great about this activity is there are myriad ways to experience it, including boat fishing, bank fishing, and fly fishing. The most famous spots include Tongariro River, which is best for beginners, while the Waitahanui River will challenge experienced anglers.

Skiing and Snowboarding on the (semi) doorstep

No winter trip is complete without a full day of pounding the snow and Taupō has a lot to offer for skiers, snowboarders and thrillseekers, albeit a car drive away.

Located near Mt. Ruapehu, both beginners and veteran powder hounds can enjoy the longest ski season in Australasia (June to October) at the popular ski fields of Whakapapa and Tūroa, a 1.5 hour and two-hour drive from central Taupo respectively. While that may not be on the doorstep per se, it does provide a great way to combine both a ski holiday with your trip to Taupō, especially if you’re after one ski-centric day trip.

In general, Whakapapa Ski Area has the terrain and snow conditions to cater to any type of snow player, but for skiers who want more space to play freely, Tūroa Ski Area is the way to go. For family-friendly and beginner fun, both the Happy Valley learner’s area at Whakapapa and Tūroa’s Alpine Meadow are welcoming. As a bonus, stop at the highest cafe in New Zealand, Knoll Ridge Chalet in Whakapapa, perched 2020m above sea level on the edge of Mt Ruapehu.

Visit the beautiful Huka Falls

The incredible Huka Falls is the most-visited natural attraction in New Zealand and for good reason. First, the sound of nearly a quarter of a million litres of water per second erupting from a natural gorge will greet you from afar, even before you see the magnificent body of water. The flow rate of water is so intense, it could fill an Olympic swimming pool in just 11 seconds. It is highly recommended to experience the thunderous spectacle up close via a jet boat or river cruise, but be warned, the water from the strong falls will spray your face and in winter, it’ll be particularly icy.

See one of New Zealand’s most extraordinary contemporary Māori artworks

Artist Matahi Brightwell is one of the last traditional marae-taught carvers (Tohunga Whakairo) in New Zealand and is the great mind behind the giant Ngātoroirangi Mine Bay Māori Rock Carvings on Lake Taupō. While there are multiple ways to see the iconic carving, it is only accessible via the water. Visits by jet ski and kayak are best left until the summer season but in winter, we recommend taking a scenic guided tour. Learn more about the story behind the carvings, the artistry and Māori culture - all the while staying dry.

Relax in geothermal hot pools

There’s one type of pool you’ll want to strip off for outside of summer - there’s no better way to unwind after a big day than by soaking in one of Taupō's geothermal hot pools. These natural hot springs are renowned for their healing properties and have been known by local Māori for hundreds of years. The pools also offer stunning views of the surrounding landscapes, making it the perfect place to relax and rejuvenate. You can take a dip at the infamous Wairakei Terraces and the Taupō DeBretts Spa Resort, both of which offer a range of pools at different temperatures to suit your preference.

Indoor activities

Glamping in Taupō

If you want to hop from the hot pools to another warm and cosy enclave, glamping is equal parts glamorous and snug. Relax under starlit skies, roast marshmallows over the firepit, take an outdoor bath or simply luxuriate in the wilderness. There are a multiple spots in Taupo that offer a variety of experiences, from no-frills to high-end, but a few of the latter that we recommend include The Telephone Exchange, Kinloch Glamping, Puketui Forest Escape, and Ruru Rest.

Experience a hāngī feast

Nothing warms the body and soul better than a wholesome meal. Don’t let your trip end without experiencing a traditional Māori hāngī. Cooked underground using heated rocks, this traditional feast is a culinary delight, offering a taste of Māori culture and cuisine. Many restaurants and cultural centres in Taupō offer a traditional hāngī , providing an authentic and memorable dining experience for visitors. If you’re looking for a full cultural experience, you can choose from The Haka Shop’s authentic Māori cultural experiences, including an Evening Cultural Experience & Hāngī Dinner where you can taste an authentic hāngī prepared by locals, followed by a cultural concert. Book a cultural experience for you and your family from $160pp.

Challenge your family to bowling

It’s time to get competitive and challenge your whole family to a bowling competition. As part of the Taupō Winter Festival and held on July 15 and 16 at Dropzone, the Family Bowling Challenge is a whole-day activity where families can pick their best players to go head-to-head on the bowling alley. With two adults and two children or one adult and three children, the event promises a whole day of laughter and excitement. Dropzone also provides everything you need, from bowling balls and bowling shoes, so all you have to worry about is knocking the pins down.

Winter events

Taupō Winter Festival

From July 5 to July 21, the annual Taupō Winter Festival will spread warmth and excitement all over the Taupō region. Last year, the festival was one of the most attended events in the area, and they are set to bring an even better festival this year with more than 30 events lined up for everyone to enjoy. Some of the biggest events are free, such as the illuminated Mercury Light Hub and 2mile2good’s Winterfest Mega Jam, but most of the indoor activities are ticketed. These include highlights like the much-loved Wairakei Estate Ice Rink, Sip and Paint (R18) and music jams and concerts.

Walk through an illuminated park

The Taupō Winter Festival includes a 16-night mesmerising event you don’t want to miss. From July 5 to 20, the Tongariro South Domain will transform into a twinkling wonderland of colour and sound thanks to the magical Mercury Light Hub. The illuminated park will serve as a fairy-tale wonderland, where you’ll see dazzling displays and immersive light installations that create a truly enchanting atmosphere. Share the magical experience with your family, friends, and loved ones for free.

Test your strength with a cold dip

If you want to challenge yourself this winter, we dare you to run straight into the cold waters of Lake Taupō with your friends and family with More FM’s Mid-Winter Swim on July 13. Join the crew for an afternoon full of fun as locals and tourists jump into the cold lake wearing their best fancy-dress outfits. Fire trucks will hose you down after the cold dip, and lifeguards will be in the area for extra safety.

