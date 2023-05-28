For a cosy winter break, stay at the Telephone Exchange in Taupō. Photo / Canopy Camping

Destination of the week: Taupō

Why you should go

Give it another month or so and Taupō will transform into a premier winter destination. Ruapehu’s popular ski areas at Whakapapa, Tūroa and Tukino are all within a 1.5-2 hour drive from Taupo’s main township, with skiing, snowboarding and sledding to suit every powder preference.

The Ruapehu ski fields at Whakapapa, Turoa and Tukino are all within a 1.5-2 hour drive of Taupo. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

For doorstep thrills, rug up for a Taupo doughboat experience and order ‘take-on’ pizzas to keep everyone warm. Time it right and you could be in Taupō for the annual winter festival. Taking place June 30 to July 16, events include theatre, comedy, Sunday jams and if you’re feeling plucky, an icy winter swim in the lake. taupowinterfestival.co.nz

Get cosy and make the most of winter with a mid-winter getaway to Taupō. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots

Spend the rest of your time decompressing at Taupō’s geothermal hot pools. Wairakei Terraces & Thermal Health Spa boasts three adults-only thermal pools in a natural bush setting. For the full shebang, add a hot stone massage and take a self-guided terrace walk to witness the naturally steamy landscape. Those with kids should try Taupō DeBretts Hot Springs for its heated racing slides and children’s warm water playground.

Wairakei Terraces & Thermal Health Spa boasts three adults-only thermal pools in a natural bush setting. Photo / Felicity Witters

Return at day’s-end to a cosy log cabin for hot toddies and home comforts. The Telephone Exchange is a self-catering hideout located 25 minutes from Lake Taupō, offering total isolation on a family farm, complete with its own outdoor bath nestled in the trees.

The Telephone Exchange is a self-catering hideout with its own outdoor bath. Photo / Canopy Camping

Best eats

Start the day right at The Storehouse. A 12-minute walk from Lake Taupō and the perfect venue for breakfast after a shore saunter. With an industrial-chic decor and an all-day menu that allows for eggs bene way past 11am, your taste buds are in for a good time. Come nightfall, grab a cheap bite to eat at Catch 22. You may think of fish and chips as a summer indulgence, but this is where you’ll find the locals all year round. Easily the best scoop of “chups” in NZ.

When you want to start the day right, head to The Storehouse for all-day brunch. Photo / Krystle Rakatau

