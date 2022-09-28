With unique spots to explore and pizza and gelato galore, you can't get much better than Rome for a memorable family trip. Photo / Getty Images

With a wide range of attractions to explore, big cities are perfect for family getaways, writes Alexia Santamaria.

It's almost a little overwhelming to think about family holidays overseas. We've been exploring our beautiful backyard for so long it feels slightly surreal to even contemplate adventures on a global scale again.

But it's also pretty exciting - the thought of wandering the cobblestoned alleys of Europe or dining al fresco at a hawker stall in Asia. If you've taken that first step of a Pacific break, it might be time to start planning to take your tribe further afield next year (or even this year). Here are some suggestions that could work well for you and your whānau, depending what tickles your fancy.

Rome

A city where it's part of the cultural experience to consume pizza, pasta and gelato has to be a hit with kids, right? Rome is easy to navigate and enjoy with family in tow. The Colosseum is bound to appeal if you've taught them about its history before you go, and there's plenty of fun to be had at Villa Borghese Park - renting bikes or tandems or even a rowboat for some relaxing outdoor fun.

Then of course there are the catacombs for underground exploring - and the grandeur of places like St Peter's Basilica and the Pantheon. If they haven't travelled a lot in Europe, the sheer scale of Rome's most famous attractions will blow their little minds. And if it's all too much stimulation, there are plenty of beaches only 30 minutes to an hour away for a little time out.

Tokyo

While Japan isn't open for totally independent travel yet (hopefully later this year, but this is still only speculation), you can get in, if you get a visa and book a tour. Whether you're planning ahead for next year or looking at organised travel sooner, Tokyo is a truly fabulous city for all ages.

It's hard not to be entranced by the quirky sights of Harajuku, or swept up by the magic of Disneyland, or mind-boggled by the vast electronic choice of Akihabara. And of course, many specialist interests are covered - animal cafes, Pokemon centres, the Ghibli Museum - as well as things the whole family can't help but enjoy: robot restaurants, the interactive immersive wonder that is Teamlabs Borderless, plus endless places to eat, stroll and explore Japan's history and tradition. It's safe, public transport is good and there's food for every taste.

London

You'd have to have pretty fussy kids if they can't find something in London that lights them up. Sports fans can visit the hallowed grounds of Lords, Twickenham, Wembley, Wimbledon and more; shopaholics can lose themselves in a new mall, high street, department store, market or op shop every day of their stay and junior foodies can taste all the cuisines of the world in one city.

The family-friendly tourist attraction possibilities are endless: Legoland, Warner Brothers Harry Potter Studio Tour, the London Eye, The Aquarium, Hop on Hop off buses, Kidzania and the London Dungeon - just to name just a few. And if your offspring are little, there's a wonderful amount of green space for them to burn their energy running around.

From shopping and sightseeing, to Legoland and Harry Potter, there's something in London to suit all ages and interests. Photo / Getty Images

Los Angeles

There's a reason New Zealand families have flocked to the City of Angels for decades. Aside from the obvious - theme park paradise, star-spotting and beautiful beach action - there are so many other ways to have fun in this diverse vibrant city. There's insane shopping of course; there are the neighbourhoods where they can get a peek at different cultures (Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Olvera Street, Little Armenia and so many more) and then there are the sports-watching opportunities too. The Rams, The Lakers the Dodgers and the Kings all call LA home so there's always something going on at one of the famous stadiums. And the array of fun museums is fabulous - from the Discovery Cube to Kidspace, to California Science Centre, to Wildlife Learning Centre to Travel Town, it will never be hard to keep them occupied.

Singapore

The city state of Singapore couldn't be more perfect for families. Shopping on an epic scale; Universal Studios fun; Gardens by the Bay with its impressive sci-fi light and sound antics; the amazingly interactive Art Science Museum; every type of food a kid could dream of; one of the world's largest aquariums; Night Safaris to meet new furry friends, and thrills and spills at Adventure Cove waterpark are only some of the options that might appeal to your tribe. Transport is easy, many hotels have great pools for whiling away afternoons when it's hot - and the whole experience makes for a great balance of stimulation and relaxation.

Honolulu

Honolulu is the best of everything for family travel so it's no surprise it's a popular destination for those travelling with kids. It manages to have that laid-back island vibe with its soundtrack of ukelele and lapping waves, but also plenty of big city fun - and great shopping and food the whole family will love.

Wander along Waikiki beach, check out The Royal Hawaiian Centre (where kids can learn hula dancing, play traditional instruments, hear stories and do local arts and crafts), check out Chinatown, stroll the Botanical Gardens, see the fireworks at the Hilton and shop till you drop at Ala Moana - the world's largest open-air shopping centre. A city break right on the beach, does it get any better than that?

With a winning combination of beach and city fun, Honolulu is a spot the whole family will love. Photo / Getty Images

Barcelona

The whimsical legacy of Gaudi makes Barcelona a little different from other European cities- and paired with the jovial nature of its residents, makes it a fabulous city to explore with kids. They'll love the vibe of this fun town with its tapas bars, wild architecture and proximity to the beach but also attractions like El Poble Espanyol (an open-air leisure park), Tibidabo Amusement Park, Catalonia in Miniature and the Animated Forest: a multi-adventure park with ziplines and exhibitions of models of different places in Catalonia, and Port Aventura World theme park.

Young scientists will enjoy CosmoCaixa with all its interactive installations, space exhibitions and science-related workshops and young musicians will love the Music Museum near the Sagrada Familia. Of course, that's a place you'll need to take them, as well as Park Guell - Gaudi's mad architecture is naturally appealing to young people with its colourful quirkiness and if they've been exploring too many art galleries and traditional cathedrals they'll find it a breath of fresh air, even better when followed with churros and hot chocolate.

Sydney

If you're not quite ready for a long-haul flight yet, it's only a couple of hours to get to Sydney, a city with plenty to do for families. Get on the water and enjoy that famous harbour by boat, make new friends at Taronga Zoo. Check out one of the many museums (Maritime, Contemporary Art, Powerhouse, Australian Museum and more). Ride a roller coaster at Luna Park, shop yourself silly and - of course - get plenty of beach time on Sydney's golden sands.

Vibrant Sydney ticks all the boxes for family getaways. Photo / Getty Images

If it's a summer trip, places like Centennial Parklands offer wide open spaces for children to run around, and the playground at Darling Quarter has a splash pad if they need to cool down. Food choices are wide and varied and it's an easy city to navigate. A good first step if you're not quite ready for flights to the Northern Hemisphere.

This is just a handful of options for anyone thinking of getting back out into the world with their whānau, and there are more cities reopening their doors to tourists every week. It's been a long two years (nearly three really) but we've all learned the enormous value of making memories with those we love the most, and there's no better way to do than to explore new and exciting destinations with them.