LandEscape Wanaka's spring-fed, wood-fired hot tubs are called SpaGazers. Photo / Supplied

Rik Deaton and his wife Juliet are the owners of LandEscape Wanaka and pioneers of regenerative tourism: if you like spas, stars and cycling, read on

LandEscape Wanaka is a unique, compelling agritourism business on a scenic 115-hectare farm just 10 minutes from central Wanaka. We have spring-fed, wood-fired hot tubs (we call them SpaGazers) in private, open-air settings and our overnight campervan sites each boast a private SpaGazer, so you can relax in the hot tub under a starlit sky.

We also offer e-bike rentals on our comfortable and easy-to-ride Swiss-made YouMo (Your Mobility) cruiser-style e-bikes.

LandEscape Wanaka's overnight campervan sites each boast a private SpaGazer. Photo / Supplied

At LandEscape Wanaka, guests are visiting a working farm (or staying overnight on one), the topography of which is utterly unique. The bulk of the farm is atop almost 80 metres of a terminal moraine from the last Ice Age and all our facilities enjoy uninterrupted views over the entire Upper Clutha Basin. Experiencing a real working farm is still a rare thing and the sense of peace and tranquility is palpable.

While here, spend a day riding one of our e-bikes on the Upper Clutha region’s cycle trail system. Alternatively, ride the gentle riverside and lakefront cycle trails that start just a five-minute ride from the farm gate.

Afterward, soak in a LandEscape SpaGazer with a glass of local wine as late afternoon turns to dazzling sunset, which turns to twilight, and then to pitch black star-filled skies.

Most visitors are unaware that the entire background ethos of LandEscape Wanaka is sustainability. We have been advocates and practitioners for 30 years and we can finally bring our passion for renewable energy to life via the business. Soon enough all buildings will be constructed to ultra-high levels of thermal efficiency and almost all energy to operate the business will be generated on-site. LandEscape is to be a carbon-negative and PlusEnergy business.

When dusk turns to night, marvel at a pitch black sky saturated with stars. Photo / Supplied

Coming first in our future plans will be a 10-location hot tub and glamping facility with a renewable energy-based heating concept and micro district-heating distribution system. Then it’ll be the rollout of our debut motorhome and SpaGazer sites, with each private location protected in landscaped berms. Food services and on-site accommodation will follow as finances allow and eventually we will have about 15km of on-farm cycle trails. For now, visitors are welcome to simply wander the farm on foot, and have 120 hectares to themselves.

Visit landescape-wanaka.nz