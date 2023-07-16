Synthony In The Snow will take place at Coronet Peak on August 19. Photo / Supplied

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

One-night engagement

For one night only, Synthony, the gig that brings you both orchestral music and a nightclub vibe, will be playing in Queenstown on August 19. Fusing together DJs, instrumentalists and 30 years of club bangers, Synthony in the Snow will take place at Coronet Peak, with tickets including a Night Ski Pass. synthony.com

Chocoholics unite

Held in Tasmania on August 13, Chocolate Winterfest takes over the town of Latrobe. Events include painting with chocolate and chocolatey treasure hunts, sweet high teas, and a chocolate-themed paint and sip. Look out for Smarties mosaics, a chocolate-inspired wearable art trail and chocolate bar cocktails. chocolatewinterfest.com.au

Look out for chocolate bar-inspired cocktails at Tasmania's Chocolate Winterfest. Photo / Getty Images

Highland games

Bhutan’s Royal Highland Festival takes place on October 23 and 24. Celebrating the culture of Bhutan’s nomadic highlander people and held at Laya in the Gasa district, attendees can expect games, parades, cultural programmes, and local vendors selling a range of Bhutan cuisine such as dried yak cheese. Bhutan.travel

Bhutan’s Royal Highland Festival takes place on October 23 and 24. Photo / Supplied

Snoutin’ about

New for 2023, truffle lovers can go truffle hunting on the RedGround Farm in Oberon’s high country, a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Sydney. Head into the fields with a trained scent dog and then learn how to cook your treasured finds. Available from February to October. redground.com.au

Try your hand at truffle hunting on the RedGround Farm in New South Wales. Photo / Getty Images

Peeky behinders

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the Sydney Opera House with a new back-of-house tour. Peek into previously unseen spaces such as the Concert Hall’s world-famous organ and enjoy a leisurely high tea brunch at Portside restaurant afterwards. sydneyoperahouse.com/tours-and-experiences/backstage-tour