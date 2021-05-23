New Zealand travel: Eating, drinking and swimming in Taupō

On the shores of Lake Taupo. Photo / 123rf

As soon as the weather starts to change, my mind turns to hot waters, and all that we're lucky to have on offer in this geothermal country. The Taupō volcanic zone runs from Tongariro to the Bay of Plenty, and offers all the steaming cliffs, bubbling mud, and sleeping calderas a tourist could desire. But it's the natural hot springs that do it for me - there's nothing nicer, in my opinion, than slowly stewing in water that's slowly turning your skin pink.

Get yourself to Wairakei Terraces, which offers three pools of varying temperatures, natural silica terraces, a man-made waterfall to sit beneath, and a spa that offers fantastic massages, once the water has warmed those aching muscles up. wairakeiterraces.co.nz

For families, Taupō's DeBretts Hot Spring is the spot. There are hydro slides, racing slides, water playgrounds for little kids and private pools and a treatment spa for adults. taupodebretts.co.nz

Bathe in Otumuheke Stream as it flows into the Waikato River at Spa Thermal Park, a 25-minute walk from Taupō. This area is free to use, and the temperature varies - from hottest at the stream mouth, to coolest deeper into the Waikato - so find your perfect spot.

The pathway to Huka Falls is also close by, so once you're done soaking, take the two-hour return walk to see New Zealand's most visited natural attraction.

Time to eat? Cafe Baku down on Roberts St (just opposite the park and lake) has a cabinet absolutely heaving with delicious looking goodies, such as stacked sandwiches and hearty salads. The place is busy for a reason, but staff are helpful and efficient in getting you seated and served. I can personally recommend the coffee however - delicious, and a bargain at $3.50. They have an efficient online ordering system too, in case you've only got time to grab and go. cafebaku.co.nz

The cabinet at Baked With Love, Taupo. Photo / Felicity Witters

If you're really hungry, at Baked With Love the meals could feed two, easily I'd say. Certainly the chicken burger could - it's absolutely stacked with coleslaw, pickles and fried chicken, and comes with a huge side of curly fries. This cafe/bakery is well-known for sweet stuff, so save room for the cakes and slices also on offer. bakedwithlove.co.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com