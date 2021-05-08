Website of the Year
Travelling with my mum: Sharing beautiful memories to help celebrate Mother's Day

13 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: Maggie Wicks

The first trip just I and my mum took together was to Sydney in 1994. I was 14 years old, we went for New Year's Eve, and she tells me I moped the whole time.

